St. Paul celebrates 30 years of Grover Cleveland Alexander Days

ST. PAUL — Thirty years ago, folks in St. Paul decided to pay tribute to one of Howard County’s most famous sons.

And Grover Cleveland Alexander Days was born.

But just who was Grover Cleveland Alexander and what did he do to get a community celebration named after him? Well, he was an American Major League Baseball player who played from 1911 to 1930 for the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. He was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1938, the only player elected that year. He is still considered one of the best pitchers in the history of Major League Baseball. In 1999 he ranked 12th on the Sporting News list of 100 Greatest Baseball Players and was a nominee for the Major League Baseball All-Century Team.

OK, but how does Howard County fit in? For that answer, you need to look back to 1887, when Alexander was born on Feb. 26 in nearby Elba, just 10 miles from St. Paul. One of 13 children, he was named for President Grover Cleveland, who was serving his first term. (Trivia time: Alexander was the subject of the 1952 biographical film “The Winning Team,” and was portrayed by Ronald Reagan, giving him the unique distinction of being the only pro baseball player named for one U.S. president and portrayed by another.)