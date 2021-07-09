St. Paul celebrates 30 years of Grover Cleveland Alexander Days

ST. PAUL — Thirty years ago, folks in St. Paul decided to pay tribute to one of Howard County’s most famous sons.
And Grover Cleveland Alexander Days was born.
But just who was Grover Cleveland Alexander and what did he do to get a community celebration named after him? Well, he was an American Major League Baseball player who played from 1911 to 1930 for the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. He was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1938, the only player elected that year. He is still considered one of the best pitchers in the history of Major League Baseball. In 1999 he ranked 12th on the Sporting News list of 100 Greatest Baseball Players and was a nominee for the Major League Baseball All-Century Team.
OK, but how does Howard County fit in? For that answer, you need to look back to 1887, when Alexander was born on Feb. 26 in nearby Elba, just 10 miles from St. Paul. One of 13 children, he was named for President Grover Cleveland, who was serving his first term. (Trivia time: Alexander was the subject of the 1952 biographical film “The Winning Team,” and was portrayed by Ronald Reagan, giving him the unique distinction of being the only pro baseball player named for one U.S. president and portrayed by another.)
He played semi-professional baseball in his youth, signing his first professional contract at age 20 in 1907 for $50 per month. He started playing with the Phillies in 1911 and continued to play for the major league until he retired in 1930.
Alexander died Nov. 4, 1950, at the age of 63, in St. Paul. He is buried in the community’s Elmwood Cemetery. His baseball career was the inspiration for the Nebraska Baseball Museum, which opened in the early ’90s in St. Paul.
GCA Days 2021
Brandon Nowak is serving as chairman of the 2021 event.
“We did have GCA Days in 2020,” Nowak said, “but it was a very ‘toned-down’ event. We didn’t have a street dance, for example; our focus was on keeping everyone safe. But this year, we’re back with the idea of creating events for all ages, something families can do together.”
A new committee took the reins a couple of years ago, with the idea of getting more young people involved in event planning. That “youth vibe” is evident in the 2021 schedule of events.
“We’ve got a fairly young committee and we looked back at what we did as kids and what we had the most fun with,” said Nowak, who is 32. “We decided to bring back some of those activities. We’re doing cardboard boat races at the pool on Friday night, and turtle races Saturday afternoon. The turtle races are something even the littlest kids can take part in. That’s what we are aiming for.”
Another focus is the Saturday morning parade, which — although it isn’t new — is getting a renewed emphasis.
“We’re trying to get more businesses involved, to actually build floats, and get more of a ‘parade feel,’” he said. “We have to create change to keep people invested in the event, but at the same time, we need to keep true to our roots.”
Two other aspects for GCA Days that have Nowak excited are “bigger names” for the Saturday night street dance, and the addition of Sunday events in Elba, Alexander’s hometown.
“Trey Lewis and Priscilla Block will be playing for the street dance,” Nowak said. “Priscilla just had her single (“Just About Over You”) break in the top 40 on country charts earlier this year.”
Doors for the street dance open at 7 p.m. behind Jake’s Bar at 706 Seventh St.; the music starts at 8:30. Tickets are $15.
GCA Days open Friday night with a poker run at 4, a steak feed from 5 to 7 in the Catholic Church parish hall and cardboard boat races at 6. Fireworks will begin about 9:45.
Saturday features sports tournaments, a pancake feed, the Royal Coachmen Car Club Car and Motorcycle Show, vendor and craft fair, tractor show and games, Pinewood Derby, a bike rodeo and turtle races. A home run derby starts at 4. The baseball museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Having most of Sunday’s events move to Elba was a “long time coming,” Nowak said, “but I’m glad it’s finally happening.”
Those events include kids games and activities throughout the day, a horseshoe tournament, coed mud volleyball and a cornhole tournament.
Sunday events in St. Paul include a golf scramble and a motorcycle poker run hosted by the Central Plains American Legion Riders Chapter 119. Registration is open from noon to 1 p.m. at the Royal Coachmen Clubhouse. The freewill donation registration will benefit either Operation Comfort Warriors or the Jim Sidel Memorial Scholarship; participants will designate where they want their donation to go.
“The American Legion’s Operation Comfort Warriors program was created to provide ‘nonessentials’ — items that help wounded warriors recovery but usually don’t show up as a budget line on government spreadsheets,” said Mike Rowley, one of the event’s organizers. “Some patients might need loose-fitting sweatsuits to cover healing wounds from burns. Others might need an iPod to help drown out the tinnitus that has plagued their ears since their vehicle struck an IED. From gift cards to electronics, these gifts will not make our wounded warriors whole again, but they do express our nation’s gratitude.”
In addition, the group presents a scholarship each year in memory of Jim Sidel. Sidel served as American Legion Department Commander in 2012-2013 and led the St. Paul American Legion baseball program for decades, serving as manager, coach and announcer.
For more information on the Sunday poker run, call Rowley at 308-754-5224 or Fritz Lee at 308-379-0294.
For more information about GCA Days and a complete schedule of events, check online at www.gcadays.com/schedule
Also this weekend ...
Hear Grand Island, featuring Tim Zach & Whiskey Bent, with Shooter Jaxx, Friday, Railside Plaza. Gates open at 6 p.m., music runs from 7 to 11. The concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 6. No admission charge; information: www.facebook.com/HearGI/
“Almost, Maine,” presented by the Grand Island Little Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, College Park. Tickets are $15 for adults and are available at Ace Hardware or Hy-Vee, the box office (308-382-2586) or at the door. Tickets for students 12 and younger are $10 and must be purchased at the box office. Group discounts are available; githeatre.org.
Litchfield Old Settlers Picnic, Friday through Sunday, Litchfield. Event includes firemen’s barbecue, volleyball tournament, parade (Celebrating Heroes, 10:30 a.m. Saturday), fireworks, beer garden, food and more. Information: Litchfield Community Club on Facebook.
“Oliver! JR,” presented by HCT KIDS, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Hastings Community Theatre parking lot, 515 S. Fourth Ave., Hastings (located in Good Samaritan Village). The outdoor performance is a first for HCT; bring lawn chairs. Tickets at the gate are $5 for adults and freewill donation for kids.
The PeOPle, a “Band on the Bricks” concert presented by the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 13th and M streets, Aurora; bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concerts continue every Friday through Aug. 13.
Boone County Fair, “Where COVID Ends, Fun Begins,” Saturday through Wednesday, Albion; parade, 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Entertainment includes Sawyer Brown, with special guest, Parmalee, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $15 (general admission) and $30 (pit); order online at https://boonecountyfairne.org/
Grand Island Concert Association 2021-22 season kickoff concert, 4 p.m. Sunday, Grand Island Senior High auditorium. Concert features performances by Patrons of Music scholarship winners Madeline Luehr Smith, Grant Cole, Sharilyn Tuttle, Lydia Eliason, Wyatt Kohles and Kaitlyn Schreiner; and a preview of the upcoming season. No admission charge; information: Jim Dean, 402-276-2627 or jldean@mac.com; or grandislandconcertassociation.net.