St. Paul Civic Center cooking up fun

ST. PAUL — This summer the St. Paul Civic Center has been buzzing with activity, primarily courtesy of 157 kids hungry for summer activities.
Dozens of classes are offered through the city of St. Paul’s Summer Recreation Program. While St. Paul is a relatively small community, Civic Center Director Sarah Townsend said that doesn’t mean the community shouldn’t have a plethora of activities for kids.
“In St. Paul we’re like a big family and the summer recreation program helps kids grow throughout the summer,” Townsend said. “It’s really something to keep the kiddos busy and have fun with their friends.”
Included in the activities are an “open skate,” bingo and Movie Monday. However, Townsend said that there are two classes that have proven most popular: the cooking classes.
“That class is one of the favorites,” she said.
“My First Cooking Class” and “Creative Foods” are taught by Kyndsay Herrick, who will be teaching family and consumer science and art classes at Palmer during the upcoming school year. Herrick is using her background as a school educator to customize the cooking classes for different age groups.
“You pretty much work with them the same way, but the age groups have different ways of learning,” Herrick said.
Both classes entail kids making easy, fun snacks, the difficulty level elevated a bit for “Creative Foods” students.
Classes were moved to the St. Paul Civic Center this year. In previous years classes were held at different sites but the central location fits the number and types of classes offered. “Usually every year we had something at the school,” Herrick said.
Because the classes are all being hosted at the Civic Center, the cooking class had to adjust to having only a microwave available.
“They enjoyed it just as much,” Herrick said. “It was more realistic for the kids.”
Townsend said it happened to contribute to something more accessible for students to do themselves.
“It’s something kids can do at home — foods they can make at home alone,” she said.
Having summer recreation programming offers many opportunities to get out and about, Herrick said.
“There are a ton of different classes,” she said.
From athletics to sewing, there is bound to be something to get kids out of the house, ages 4 years old up to freshmen in high school.
“This year has been a hit,” Townsend said. “We got a lot of out-of-town students.”
Kids hailing from Grand Island and Greeley County joined locals.
In her classes — consisting of a total of 60 students — there was plenty for kids to have fun, and learn in the process, Herrick said.
“They don’t think they are learning while they are cooking and eating,” she said. “The kids have fun — I have fun.”
Townsend recruits instructors, this year based on last year’s list. This is her first year organizing the summer program.
“I try to go out and recruit instructors,” she said.
Finding instructors this summer was a bit challenging, as many potential instructors were taking advantage of COVID-19 winding down with busy schedules.
“We were sort of at a pause with COVID-19 and people are now hitting the ground running,” Townsend said. “I’m so excited for future years.”
Herrick said her students were excited about this year. Making pudding pie was a favorite, but one student’s pinwheel appetizer endeavor stuck with her most.
“I had a kid who said, ‘This is easy,’” she said. “‘My grandma makes these — I didn’t think I could make them.’”
Townsend said St. Paul’s Summer Recreation Program’s instructors and volunteers make moments like making pinwheels a reality.