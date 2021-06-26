St. Paul Civic Center cooking up fun

Both classes entail kids making easy, fun snacks, the difficulty level elevated a bit for “Creative Foods” students.

Classes were moved to the St. Paul Civic Center this year. In previous years classes were held at different sites but the central location fits the number and types of classes offered. “Usually every year we had something at the school,” Herrick said.

Because the classes are all being hosted at the Civic Center, the cooking class had to adjust to having only a microwave available.

“They enjoyed it just as much,” Herrick said. “It was more realistic for the kids.”

Townsend said it happened to contribute to something more accessible for students to do themselves.

“It’s something kids can do at home — foods they can make at home alone,” she said.

Having summer recreation programming offers many opportunities to get out and about, Herrick said.

“There are a ton of different classes,” she said.

From athletics to sewing, there is bound to be something to get kids out of the house, ages 4 years old up to freshmen in high school.