St. Paul group's quilts comfort Alzheimer’s patients

ST. PAUL — A quilt group at St. Paul United Methodist Church meets the needs of Alzheimer’s patients who like to keep their hands busy.
The church group makes fidget blankets, which include plenty of objects to occupy the hands of those who are restless. Group members attach all sorts of things to the blankets, such as pockets, Velcro straps, zippers, beads and other trinkets.
Known as Quilters and Crafters, the St. Paul group delivers most of the fidget blankets, along with prayer shawls and fleece quilts, to AseraCare Hospice in Grand Island.
“We enjoy doing it,” said Carol Phillips.
Four group members — Phillips, Ursula Sorlie, Connie Snow and Mary Ann Rickertsen — worked for about three hours Monday.
The Rev. Susan Murithi, pastor of St. Paul United Methodist, blessed seven fidget blankets and four shawls during the gathering. She also blessed the recipients, who were not present.
The blankets are meant to rest in a patient’s lap.
Before the blessing, Murithi expressed thanks to the women for their efforts.
“I want to thank you for the time that you put into this. There are many other things you could be doing, and yet you choose to dedicate your time to help other people,” she said.
The women might regard the work as a hobby, something they love doing or a craft they learned when they were young.
“But in addition to that, what you do is actually service to God,” Murithi said. “Because when you’re serving other people who might never even know you, that’s the essence of what Jesus invited us to do.”
Murithi then read Matthew 25:31, which talks about providing for people in need.
That passage, she said, reminds us that when we do something for someone else, “we are actually doing it for the Lord.” Those actions help the weak, the poor and people who are so “lost in their illness” that “they don’t even know how to help themselves anymore.”
In addition to blessing the blankets and shawls, Murithi prayed for the people who are going to use them.
“God’s love is going to touch them through these (fidget blankets) and prayer shawls,” she said.
The group members meet monthly in the church’s fellowship hall. Sometimes, they gather Sundays after church to discuss their plans.
Most of the work is done in their homes.
The group has been giving fidget blankets to AseraCare for about four years.
“Our whole team just appreciates all they do for our patients,” said Brenda Wells, AseraCare’s provider relations manager.
Some of the blankets go to veterans, Wells said.
This past Christmas, the group decorated the AseraCare tree at Stuhr Museum as part of the museum’s Festival of Trees. The quilters were honored for having the best handmade ornaments.
AseraCare has “a great partnership” with the church members, who are “a huge asset to our team,” Wells said.
Last month, the group sent 19 fidget blankets to Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
In the past, the quilters made pockets to hang from walkers and wheelchairs at Matelyn Retirement Community in St. Paul.
The church’s youth group produced four fleece quilts that will go to the Salvation Army in Grand Island.
Once a year, Quilters and Crafters donates a quilt to Epworth Village in York, which is a Methodist mission. That quilt is auctioned.
On Monday, the women largely completed a quilt, using a quilt top a family had donated to AseraCare. By the end of their session, they had done everything but the binding.
When Phillips makes quilts, she thinks about the departed friends who donated the fabric.
Sorlie, who worked as a registered nurse, is a hospice volunteer at AseraCare.