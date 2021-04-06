St. Paul group's quilts comfort Alzheimer’s patients

The women might regard the work as a hobby, something they love doing or a craft they learned when they were young.

“But in addition to that, what you do is actually service to God,” Murithi said. “Because when you’re serving other people who might never even know you, that’s the essence of what Jesus invited us to do.”

Murithi then read Matthew 25:31, which talks about providing for people in need.

That passage, she said, reminds us that when we do something for someone else, “we are actually doing it for the Lord.” Those actions help the weak, the poor and people who are so “lost in their illness” that “they don’t even know how to help themselves anymore.”

In addition to blessing the blankets and shawls, Murithi prayed for the people who are going to use them.

“God’s love is going to touch them through these (fidget blankets) and prayer shawls,” she said.

The group members meet monthly in the church’s fellowship hall. Sometimes, they gather Sundays after church to discuss their plans.

Most of the work is done in their homes.

The group has been giving fidget blankets to AseraCare for about four years.