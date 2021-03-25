St. Paul has inaugural ‘Game of Life’

At an event Wednesday, St. Paul High School juniors learned just how far their paychecks will go when they’re out in the working world full time.
The activity, held at the St. Paul Civic Center, was put on by 24 local businesses and the St. Paul Development Corp.
Today, St. Paul seniors will participate in the activity, known as “The Game of Life.”
Wednesday’s event showed the students how much money they actually will have to live on each year, after they pay their regular expenses.
At the beginning of the activity, students reported to the table of Mike Coghlan, executive director of the St. Paul Development Corp., which includes the community’s economic development program.
Coghlan presented the students with different career paths. If the students wanted to go to college, he asked what degree they had in mind. The military and other options were presented.
Using national figures, Coghlan told a student that the average starting salary for someone with an associate degree is $50,000. After subtracting federal and state taxes and average student loan payments, that student would be left with $39,300.
The students then traveled around to different tables, where they found out about average annual expenses in a variety of areas, such as housing, utilities, transportation, insurance, food and entertainment. Savings also were considered an annual expense.
When they arrived at the housing table, they were asked if they planned to rent an apartment or own a house.
If the student chose to rent, $10,000 was deducted from his or her annual earnings.
Students who wanted more than necessities could allocate spending for gym membership, tanning or a nail salon.
At the end of the exercise, the students could see “how much money they have left over,” Coghlan said.
“The Game of Life” wasn’t an actual competition. But a student who came out ahead at the end of the game was given a PayDay candy bar. Students who finished the exercise in the red were awarded a Zero candy bar.
Coghlan came up with the idea while talking to Kersten Kucera, who owns the County Cage Bar and Grill in St. Paul.
They agreed on the need for an event that brought the school together with local businesses.
Coghlan said they’ve heard from parents say that once kids get out on their own, they don’t know much about 401(k) plans and insurance. They’re not sure whether to choose a policy with a low or high deductible.
On Wednesday, one student, Andy Poss, wound up with $17,000 left over. Another student finished $20,000 in debt.
Representatives of Central Community College, Wayne State College, the Army National Guard and the Nebraska State Patrol were on hand.
Some of the organizations provided activities for the students.
For fun, students were called to report to the Howard County Medical Center table. They were told they’d incurred costs for a variety of medical ailments, one of which was food poisoning caused by eating Tide Pods. Another student had to pay for a broken nose suffered while responding to a TikTok challenge.
When students complained about the cost of those imaginary incidents, they were told “that’s life,” Coghlan said. In the name of fun, those medical costs were kept quite low.
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office also was represented.
If students tried to switch groups to be with friends, were moving slowly or did anything disruptive, they received a ticket from the sheriff. Those tickets applied to just the game, not real life.
Coghlan and the St. Paul businesses plan to offer “The Game of Life” every two years.