St. Paul has inaugural ‘Game of Life’

When they arrived at the housing table, they were asked if they planned to rent an apartment or own a house.

If the student chose to rent, $10,000 was deducted from his or her annual earnings.

Students who wanted more than necessities could allocate spending for gym membership, tanning or a nail salon.

At the end of the exercise, the students could see “how much money they have left over,” Coghlan said.

“The Game of Life” wasn’t an actual competition. But a student who came out ahead at the end of the game was given a PayDay candy bar. Students who finished the exercise in the red were awarded a Zero candy bar.

Coghlan came up with the idea while talking to Kersten Kucera, who owns the County Cage Bar and Grill in St. Paul.

They agreed on the need for an event that brought the school together with local businesses.

Coghlan said they’ve heard from parents say that once kids get out on their own, they don’t know much about 401(k) plans and insurance. They’re not sure whether to choose a policy with a low or high deductible.

On Wednesday, one student, Andy Poss, wound up with $17,000 left over. Another student finished $20,000 in debt.