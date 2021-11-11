 Skip to main content
St. Paul man attended dedication of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 100 years ago today
St. Paul man attended dedication of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 100 years ago today

Today marks the 100th Anniversary of the day Leander "Lee" Herron was one of the honored and invited guests to the first ever ceremony of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington D.C. At the time, Herron was nearly 75 years old. He is buried in the Elmwood Cemetery in his hometown of St. Paul Nebraska with his wife Emma.

A Nebraska man was one of the honored and invited guests 100 years ago today when President Warren G. Harding officiated at the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia.

Leander Herron was a guest at the cemetery and in the parade that followed, says author Jean Lukesh.

At the time of the ceremony, Herron, nearing 75 years old, was a resident of St. Paul. The diminutive Civil War veteran stood about 5 feet 1 and weighed 100 pounds.

Herron, who lived from 1846 to 1937, is buried at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.

Leander Herron

Born in Pennsylvania, Herron earned the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions near Fort Dodge, Kan., in 1868. Herron, a corporal, and Trooper Paddy Boyle saved four soldiers who were surrounded by more than 50 Indians.

He was awarded the medal when he was 70 years old.

Herron and his family moved to Nebraska when he was among the officers the Army asked to build Fort Hartsuff near Elyria. After his retirement, he and his family moved to rural Howard County and eventually into St. Paul.

