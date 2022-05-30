St. Paul man charged with possession of meth, child abuse

A Grand Island man is accused of passing out in a vehicle under the suspected influence of drugs with two small children inside.

Around 4:41 p.m. Thursday a Grand Island Police Department officer responded to a report of an adult male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at Pump and Pantry at 2028 N. Broadwell. A child was hanging out the driver’s side window.

Police contacted the driver, who was identified as Ryan Wieck, 25, of St. Paul. Officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to a GIPD media report, and Wieck showed signs of impairment from some type of drug.

The investigation revealed Wieck had driven from St. Paul to Grand Island under the influence of drugs, and that he had allegedly used fentanyl while operating the vehicle with two small children, ages 3 and 7, inside.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.

The media report indicated Wieck was arrested and later charged in Hall County Court with felony possession of meth, two counts of the unlawful operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs with children under 16 years of age, two counts of child abuse and possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, all misdemeanors.

Reports are unclear if the children were related to Wieck, or where they were placed after his arrest.

Wieck posted 10% of a $5,000 bond, or $500 and was released. He is scheduled to appear in court in June.