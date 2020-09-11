St. Paul native involved in project to document Nebraska Catholic parishes’ history

Written above the door leading into Ron Sack’s den is the quote, “When a person dies, a library is lost.”
Sack uses that quote as inspiration. The quote is based on an old African proverb, but he heard it again while visiting with historian Alex Meyer of Snyder.
“It’s so true,” Sack said. “My grandparents recorded as much history as they could over their lifetimes in order that it could be passed down for future generations.”
That type of vision is what is inspiring Sack and Chase Becker of Omaha to tackle their most ambitious project to date — the history of Catholic parishes in Nebraska.
Both Sack and Becker have strong ties to their respective hometown communities. Sack grew up in St. Paul and still considers Sts. Peter and Paul his home parish. Becker grew up in Exeter and calls St. Stephen Parish his home.
Since childhood, the two have collected photographs, artifacts, stories and records of Nebraska Catholic parishes, which also includes schools, convents, rectories, hospitals and cemeteries.
Their collections are long and extensive.
“As an example, both Ron and I have well over a thousand historic images in our photography libraries,” Becker said. “Most are from the early 1900s.”
The two met at a postcard show in Omaha several years ago. Over a period of time, conversations started to include writing a book and telling the story of the Catholic parishes in Nebraska — both past and present.
“There has never been a comprehensive book documenting parishes in all three Nebraska dioceses,” Becker said. “We felt these stories and photographs need to be published in one book.”
When the two started to go on the road to research various parishes throughout the state, both thought they needed a good name to call themselves — thus, “The Nebraska Church Guys” was born.
“Our name had to be a name that was simple and memorable,” Sack said.
His family traces their Nebraska roots to such Howard County Catholic parishes as St. Paul, St. Libory, Farwell, Warsaw and Paplin. His professional background includes extensive advertising and design experience at agencies in both Lincoln and Omaha.
Sack considers the Nebraska Sesquicentennial logo for Nebraska’s 150th statehood anniversary as one of the favorites in his design career.
“It was an honor to work on something for 1.8 million Nebraskans,” he said.
Besides Exeter, Becker’s family roots are in Fillmore County. He studied at St. Gregory the Great Seminary in Seward and later studied at St. John’s School of Theology and Seminary in Minnesota. He is the liturgist at St. John’s Church on the Creighton University campus. Currently, he is the liturgy coordinator at Creighton Campus Ministry.
Both have dabbled with writing during the years. Sack, along with Marion Bahensky and the Howard County Historical Society in St. Paul, published the book “Entering Howard County.” The book went on to win Best Non-Fiction Book at the Nebraska Book Awards, sponsored by the Nebraska Center for the Book. It also won a merit award from the American Association For State and Local History which is headquartered in Nashville.
Sack also self-published a book on Howard County architecture titled “My Gift to Howard County.”
Becker self-published a book on the Church of the Visitation in O’Connor. The book also highlights the architecture of James Henry Craddock, a well-known Nebraska architect of Catholic churches who died in 1932.
One of the first tasks the duo tackled together was documenting every Catholic parish that ever existed in Nebraska. From there, they designed several maps that outlined all official Catholic parishes in the three Nebraska dioceses. At last count, there were more than 500 parishes that have been established at one time or another. They also created maps highlighting the locations of Catholic schools, colleges, hospitals and other relevant data.
During the years, the two have visited most of the Catholic sites throughout the state. This month they plan to take another trip back to Custer County and do additional research there.
The duo will be in the Diocese of Grand Island from Friday through Sunday as they do additional research on parishes in Custer County. The public is welcome to contact them.
“These road trips are so valuable for the book,” Becker said. “We not only get to meet the parishioners, but we also get to learn their stories and what makes their parish unique.”
Road trips will be part of their monthly routine for the next three years or so.
Besides maps, photographs, data and parish histories, some sections will highlight those areas of Catholic history that are unique to Nebraska.
“One of the big Nebraska promoters for the people of Poland was a man by the name of John Barzynski. He helped settle thousands of acres of land in Howard, Sherman and Valley counties,” said Sack. “Barzynski and those communities will be the focus of one section in the book.”
Some of the other areas that will have additional focus in the book will include:
— The Irish colonization of Greeley County
— Father Flanagan and Boys Town
— The combination Catholic/Protestant Church in Keystone
— St. Benedict’s in Nebraska City, the oldest brick church in the state
— Mid-Century Modern churches, including St. Luke’s in Ogallala
“Northeast Nebraska is rich in Catholic history as well,” Becker said. “I lived in West Point for several years and spent a lot of time documenting that portion of the state. It will be hard to edit this book down into a manageable size. Hopefully this is a book that we can get ready to be published in three years or so.”
Another section in the book will include a moving tribute to some of the Catholic architecture that has been lost in Nebraska.
“I’m a lover of architecture and design,” said Sack. “Gothic, Romanesque, Mid-Century and Contemporary architecture all add grace notes of beauty, variety and visual texture to our communities. All have stories to tell.”
