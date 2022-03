The Royal Coachmen Car Club will present the “Coffee and Cars” show Saturday morning at St. Paul.

The car show runs from 8 a.m. to noon. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided.

The show is open to all makes and models.

Participants will meet and greet in the clubhouse at 824 Seventh St.

For information, call Marcus Paczosa at 308-571-0248.