St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Grand Island to host annual Christmas dinner

St. Pauls Lutheran Church will serve its 24th annual Community Christmas Dinner from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, in the church fellowship hall, 1515 S. Harrison.

About 1,000 meals are served at the annual event. The meal is a traditional Christmas dinner that includes turkey, ham, potatoes, dressing, corn and desserts such as pumpkin pie.

Church volunteers will prepare lunches to be delivered Dec. 25 to people in the Grand Generation Center’s home-delivered meals program. Meals will be delivered to essential personnel, such as law enforcement officers and firefighters. In addition, food will be delivered to Hope Harbor.

“We are glad that we can provide meals for the Meals on Wheels program, law enforcement officers, fire department staff and Hope Harbor,” event chairman Ed Meedel said in a news release.

“The Community Christmas Dinner committee appreciates the community’s support of this ministry during these uncertain times,” Meedel said. “We want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.”

For more information, call the church at 308-382-2973.