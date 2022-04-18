St. Pauls parishioners welcome Easter at the break of dawn

As they celebrated Easter Sunday morning, members of St. Pauls Lutheran Church got to experience the transition from darkness to light.

They also faced a stone structure that looked like an empty tomb.

For Easter this year, St. Pauls Lutheran Church brought its Sunrise Worship service to Stolley Park. Beginning at 6:30 a.m., about 30 parishioners gathered under a picnic shelter, not far from the rock structure that is commonly known as the Castle, Fort or Grotto.

It was the first time in at least 30 years that St. Pauls took its Sunrise Worship service outdoors. Presiding over the service were Senior Pastor Jeff Pedersen and Associate Pastor Bill Pavuk.

Considering that the weather was chilly for late April, “We were really pleased with the group that came and joined us this morning,” Pavuk said. The temperature was 41 degrees.

Having the service outdoors at the break of dawn made it more moving, he said.

In Gospel accounts, Mary goes to the tomb early in the day, Pavuk said. “So to celebrate the resurrection in that same part of the day where Jesus revealed himself and was known to be risen from the grave is, I think, special for a lot of people.”

Starting when they did, “we literally transitioned from darkness to light,” Pavuk said. The sunrise setting makes the movement — from darkness to light, from death to life, from despair to hope — “a little bit more profoundly felt,” Pavuk said. “I think it really intensifies those images of Easter for people, when we’re able to do it at sunrise.”

The call and response of the service was familiar to many Christians.

“Christ is risen!” Pavuk said.

“He is risen indeed!” was the reply.

The idea began last summer, when St. Pauls and two other churches hosted Vacation Bible School at Stolley Park.

Jennie Williamson provided the music for the Vacation Bible School. Also on hand was her husband, Brian, who is her manager.

Brian Williamson and Janel Laub, a member of the church’s worship team, were talking about how well the VBS was going. Looking around, Brian mentioned that it “would be a really nice setting for an Easter service,” Pavuk recalled.

That comment got Laub thinking about how it might work. A couple of months ago, she brought the idea to church leaders, who approved.

“I think it went remarkably well,” especially considering the cool weather, Laub said.

The transformation from darkness at the start of the service to light “was pretty meaningful,” said Laub, who played keyboards.

The fact that the stone structure resembles a cave played a big part in St. Pauls’ choice of Stolley Park, Pavuk said.

It also helped that the park area was nearby, he said. The shelter offered both seating and electricity.

Sunrise, by the way, arrived at 6:51 a.m.

St. Pauls offered two Easter services inside the church later Sunday morning. An Easter Vigil service began at 7 p.m. on Holy Saturday.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.