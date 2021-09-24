 Skip to main content
St. Wenceslas Brewfest set for Saturday
St. Wenceslas Brewfest set for Saturday

MILLIGAN — The first St. Wenceslas Brewfest is scheduled Saturday at Centennial Garden, Sixth and Main, in Milligan. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. with free admission to the all-day, family-oriented event.

A variety of Czech beer will be available along with foods not found at local Czech festivals.

Activities include cooking demonstrations of chlebicky and kolache, a 9:30 a.m. Mass featuring Czech hymns and polka bands will be featured. The Wilbur Junior and Senior Czech dancers will perform and Czech queens from surrounding areas will be present. Children will receive an activity booklet and can enjoy a language lesson or bouncy house.

Experience the cultural heritage of Nebraska Czechs by attending the St. Wenceslas Brewfest.

