During an altercation Wednesday night that involved at least six 15-year-old boys, one 15-year-old stabbed another male teenager.

When officers arrived at 700 E. Stolley Park Road, a teenager told police he had been assaulted by a large group of juvenile boys. Officers determined that during the altercation, one of the boys pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed another juvenile, causing a laceration to his lower back.

The teenager with the knife admitted to police that he stabbed the other boy.

That male was arrested for second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Two other 15-year-old males were referred for third-degree assault.

The Grand Island Police Department's media report lists six 15-year-old males as being involved in the assault — three as offenders and three as victims.