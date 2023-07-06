An Associated Press examination found that more than half of state legislatures in recent years have passed changes to their state victim compensation programs, where thousands of people turn each year for help with funeral costs, medical bills or other expenses after becoming the victim of a violent crime. It’s also where the AP found that a disproportionate number of Black families and victims were denied help in many states, often for subjective reasons rooted in racial bias. Violent crime victim Vanessa Martinez was denied compensation after her ex shot her in the head. She was denied because she had past fines with the state. When I received that email that my victim compensation packet wouldn’t be processed due to unrelated past history I felt so helpless and hopeless, because where was I going to turn? I didn’t have a home. I didn’t have any help,” Martinez said. But those denied victims have largely driven the changes at legislatures and are advocating for a federal overhaul of compensation guidelines that officials at the U.S. Office for Victims of Crime confirm is underway. After the murder of her son, Bernice “Tammi” Ringo became a member of Crime Survivors for Safety. “I’m not over it. I’ll never get over it. I’ll grieve the rest of my life, because I miss him every day. Every day. And I know if this is impacting me like it is, I know it’s impacting so many families. And their voices need to be heard, and they need to be served correctly,” Ringo said.
During an altercation Wednesday night that involved at least six 15-year-old boys, one 15-year-old stabbed another male teenager.
When officers arrived at 700 E. Stolley Park Road, a teenager told police he had been assaulted by a large group of juvenile boys. Officers determined that during the altercation, one of the boys pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed another juvenile, causing a laceration to his lower back.
The teenager with the knife admitted to police that he stabbed the other boy.
That male was arrested for second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Two other 15-year-old males were referred for third-degree assault.
The Grand Island Police Department's media report lists six 15-year-old males as being involved in the assault — three as offenders and three as victims.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.