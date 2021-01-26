 Skip to main content
Stacia Rice says she was dismissed as Grand Island Central Catholic head coach
Stacia Rice says she was dismissed as Grand Island Central Catholic head coach

Stacia Rice encourages her team during a huddle on January 9, 2021. Rice was dismissed as the Grand Island Central Catholic girls' basketball head coach on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. (Independent/Josh Salmon)

 Josh Salmon

Ranked No. 1 in Class C-1 and 14-0, the Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team apparently will be without its head coach and top scorer for the rest of the season.

Coach Stacia Rice said she was dismissed on Tuesday by the school because of her coaching style.

“I just want to move on,” Rice said. “I loved my team. I loved being able to coach my daughter. And I am blindsided about this. I wish the best for the kids on the basketball team.”

GICC activities director Dick Ross said Rice had been suspended from coaching with Kevin Mayfield and current assistant coach Makenzie Dunham taking over those duties for now. School officials declined further comment Tuesday on the situation.

Rice was in her sixth season with the Crusaders, who reached the state tournament in 2018 and 2020.

Saturday’s win at Adams Central also appears to be Rylie Rice’s final game with the Crusaders. The junior — and Stacia’s daughter — leads the team with 18.9 points per game and set the school’s single-game record with nine 3-pointers earlier this season.

“My main concern is for my daughter who has worked so very hard at this sport — getting up at 6 a.m. and shooting after school,” Stacia Rice said. “She works hard for her success so I’m hoping we can get a waiver to play at Northwest.

“This has uprooted her life in more ways than the administration could know.”

While Rylie Rice is transferring to Northwest, a special waiver by the Nebraska School Activities Association would be needed to allow her to play this season for the Vikings even though the family lives in that district.

Stacia Rice said she was simply sad about the situation.

“I truly believe that I coached to the best of my abilities and loved the kids as much as I could,” she said. “I don’t think I’m perfect, but I really tried to improve myself as a person and coach. So now we just have to move on.”

The Crusaders will take the court 6 p.m. Thursday for a home quarterfinal in the Centennial Conference Tournament.

