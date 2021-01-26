Stacia Rice says she was dismissed as Grand Island Central Catholic head coach

Ranked No. 1 in Class C-1 and 14-0, the Grand Island Central Catholic girls basketball team apparently will be without its head coach and top scorer for the rest of the season.

Coach Stacia Rice said she was dismissed on Tuesday by the school because of her coaching style.

“I just want to move on,” Rice said. “I loved my team. I loved being able to coach my daughter. And I am blindsided about this. I wish the best for the kids on the basketball team.”

GICC activities director Dick Ross said Rice had been suspended from coaching with Kevin Mayfield and current assistant coach Makenzie Dunham taking over those duties for now. School officials declined further comment Tuesday on the situation.

Rice was in her sixth season with the Crusaders, who reached the state tournament in 2018 and 2020.

Saturday’s win at Adams Central also appears to be Rylie Rice’s final game with the Crusaders. The junior — and Stacia’s daughter — leads the team with 18.9 points per game and set the school’s single-game record with nine 3-pointers earlier this season.