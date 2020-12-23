Stained glass windows brighter at Trinity United Methodist Church with extensive cleaning

After a thorough cleaning, the 28 stained glass windows at Trinity United Methodist Church look a whole lot better than they did.
Gloria Gress, chairwoman of the church’s board of trustees, said, “There just is no comparison to what they were and what they are now. They’re just absolutely beautiful.”
The cleaning took about six weeks, beginning in September. The work was done by a crew from Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser, located in Winona, Minn.
Some of the improvements have a strong connection to Christmas.
A large window on the south side of the sanctuary includes the star that appeared when Jesus was born. “You could not see that star before,” Gress said.
“And now that star just shines through so beautifully,” she said.
The larger portion of the church was built in the late 1950s. The windows hadn’t been cleaned since they were installed, Gress said.
The difference can be seen inside and outside, she said.
Colors from stained glass windows are supposed to pour onto the walls inside the church. That hadn’t happened for a long time.
“And now you see the beautiful light shining through on the walls, giving you that color,” Gress said.
In other words, the windows are livestreaming. Who needs a computer?
A window on the side of the church’s Gollaher Chapel depicts lilies.
“Now you can see the lilies,” she said.
The church brought two companies in to look at the windows. One was the Minnesota firm. The other was from Iowa.
Both said the cleaning and fix-up work needed to be done within three to five years.
The large window with the star in it was starting to buckle.
That window has an interesting story behind it, Gress said. After it was purchased, it was kept in a barn, wrapped in straw, until the church was ready to install it.
At one point, the windows were covered with plate glass, to protect them. But that glass was starting to deteriorate, she said.
If the work hadn’t been done, other windows would have buckled, Gress said.
Workers replaced a few pieces of glass. But the main work involved cleaning.
The work was done when the church was closed due to the pandemic.
“It was perfect timing,” Gress said.
Trinity United Methodist, which is located at 511 N. Elm St., reopened on Nov. 1, but then closed again three weeks later.
People can view an online Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. Thursday. To see it, visit facebook.com/trinityumcgi/
The church’s other trustees are Denise Leigh, Wayne Christensen, Herb Roeser, Karen Reese, Rob Horky, Tim Victor, John Bell and Tom Graves.