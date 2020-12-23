Stained glass windows brighter at Trinity United Methodist Church with extensive cleaning

In other words, the windows are livestreaming. Who needs a computer?

A window on the side of the church’s Gollaher Chapel depicts lilies.

“Now you can see the lilies,” she said.

The church brought two companies in to look at the windows. One was the Minnesota firm. The other was from Iowa.

Both said the cleaning and fix-up work needed to be done within three to five years.

The large window with the star in it was starting to buckle.

That window has an interesting story behind it, Gress said. After it was purchased, it was kept in a barn, wrapped in straw, until the church was ready to install it.

At one point, the windows were covered with plate glass, to protect them. But that glass was starting to deteriorate, she said.

If the work hadn’t been done, other windows would have buckled, Gress said.

Workers replaced a few pieces of glass. But the main work involved cleaning.

The work was done when the church was closed due to the pandemic.

“It was perfect timing,” Gress said.