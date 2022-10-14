 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Standoff ends without incident Thursday night

 Following an alleged domestic assault, police surrounded a residence on North Front Street for about an hour and a half Thursday night.

 Patrick Davis, 36, surrendered without incident after negotiations with police.

 The Grand Island man allegedly assaulted the mother of his child by placing his hands on her throat and squeezing for several seconds, impeding her breathing. Police say he used a sword and axe to point in close proximity and threaten the life of the woman while their 1-year-old child and an 11-year-old child lay next to her.

The standoff, at 3105 N. Front St., took place at about 9 p.m.

 Davis was arrested for strangulation, making terroristic threats, two counts of intentional child abuse, use of a weapon to commit a felony and obstruction.

