Star tech: Gearhart and his highly logical team transitioned GIPS to remote learning

However, because schooling was remote and the technology assistants were not in the buildings, Gearhart said, this work transferred to the district’s IT team.

“In this situation, our tech assistants are not in the same building as the teacher or the student, so we had an increased number of tech support tickets,” he said. “There was a lot more emailing and a lot more (people) getting onto Zoom meetings with the techs, so the techs were Zooming in with students to help with issues.”

Gearhart said the district has had to change the way it fixes devices.

Before the pandemic, students would bring them in, but, due to recommendations from the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, the devices have to sit for at least 72 hours prior to being fixed.

“We had to set up those exchanges where they would bring the devices to the buildings and instead of making students wait on repairs, we would simply exchange their device for another one,” he said. “Then, we would bring it in, get it repaired and get it back for the next exchange.”

Gearhart said the IT team also dealt with situations in which it would have to deal with improperly functioning speakers or headphones whose jacks broke, leaving students unable to hear their Zoom call with their teacher.