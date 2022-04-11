Starkey egg hunt near St. Paul memorializes son who loved Easter

ST. PAUL — On a farmstead northeast of St. Paul, families hand-in-hand, kids swinging plastic Easter buckets, walked up a gravel road lined with parked cars. Surrounding the farmstead’s house, expansive pastures stretched out.

Two of them populated with more than 4,500 plastic Easter eggs.

It was the type of event that would have made Broedy Starkey happy. Easter was one of his favorite holidays, said his mom, Tammy Huesinkvelt.

“He was just thinking about little kids all the time. He loved Easter.”

Because of that, his family decided this year to start an annual egg hunt in his memory: the Broedy Starkey Memorial Easter Egg Hunt.

Broedy was killed in an automobile accident May 21, 2018, on a foggy morning near the intersection of 13th Road and Highway 92 in Merrick County.

The Broedy Starkey Memorial Easter Egg Hunt was more about his life than his death. His father, Michael Starkey, remembered his son roaming a family member’s two-pasture area searching for Easter eggs.

“The last I knew in like 1998 they boiled 200 dozen eggs,” he marveled. “Boiled!”

As Broedy grew older, his joy seemed to remain childlike. His mother remembered the epic egg hunts later in his life. “He’d be out there with all the nieces and nephews, helping them hunt and looking for the eggs,” she said.

Today likely wouldn’t have been much different, Huesinkvelt said, smiling gently. “He probably wouldn’t have wanted to help hide them because he probably would have wanted to go help find them.”

As children trickled back toward the house from the egg-laden pastures, Michael Starkey was reluctant to guess how many people had come to the event honoring his son.

“I would guess 250 to 300.”

About a half hour before the hunt was to begin, Michael Starkey said he was unsure how things would go. “I was worried at one o’clock because there were only about 20 people here.”

By 1:30, scores of children struggled to get out of their parents’ gentle grasps, ready to take to the pastures.

Michael Starkey walked into the pasture among the plastic eggs holding prizes and treats. He waved his arms to address the eager crowd, and struggled to speak above the noise.

He spoke briefly of Broedy, his eyes tearing up not because of his family’s loss, but because of others’ joy.

It was time.

Michael Starkey started the countdown as parents and children readied for the release.

“Five … four … three … two … one ….”

Excited, joyful children sprinted­ — some tottered — into the pasture. They weren’t alone, surmised Michael Starkey.

Despite his camouflage jacket, Michael Starkey rubbed his arms in an effort to ward off chills, and glanced up, tears in his smiling eyes.

“He’s probably looking down on us. He’s around.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

