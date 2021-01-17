Start now for a beautiful lawn this spring

Winter can be a beautiful time of the year.

For some, gracefully falling snow or frost on the plants in the morning sun can be an attractive sight to some. But to others, it just means more work outside.

Regardless of how you feel, these winter conditions should remind everyone to think about their turf. That’s right, I said turf. While the frost and snow are pretty, there are some steps that you can take now to ensure a beautiful looking lawn come spring.

Frost can do more than cause you to scrape your windshield. Walking or driving across frozen turf may seem safe enough, but it can actually cause damage to the lawn which will be visible come spring. When the grass blades freeze, they become brittle.

There are many theories as to how the frost damages the living turf tissues, but the most common belief is that the ice crystals damage the plants’ cells when they are forced into the leaf by the weight of a foot or wheel. Early morning dog walkers, newspaper deliverers, golfers or joggers can do significant cosmetic damage on frosted turf. If done repeatedly, this could mean reseeding the area come spring.