Starting Monday seeds can be checked out at Grand Island Public Library, too

Beginning Monday, you’ll be able to check out seeds — just as you would a book — at the Grand Island Public Library.

A new community seed library will allow people to obtain seeds for vegetables, herbs and flowers at no charge.

The packets of seeds are stored in a metal file cabinet in the middle of the library. All you have to do is write down your name and the number of packs you take. The maximum number is five packets per person.

The seed library will be open during all library hours.

Unlike books, you don’t have to return the seeds. But organizers hope participants will contribute their own.

“If you can bring some seeds in to trade for what you are taking, that would be great, but not necessary at all,” says a sheet of paper above the file cabinet.

The goal of the seed library is to promote gardening and self-sustainability, and help fight food insecurity.

The group wants people to learn that gardening can be enjoyable. People can successfully raise produce and flowers without tilling soil, said Pam Morriss, one of the organizers of the Grand Island project.

Community seed libraries are sprouting up all over the country, she said.

Plants can be started and grown in various household containers. Using those containers is a good way of recycling, Morriss said.

The gardening enthusiasts are also trying to spread knowledge.

Gardening is a good way for people to help themselves, Morriss said. Canning and freezing are good ways to preserve produce, she noted.

The group will teach people how to collect their own seeds from flowers and plants.

If people have seeds they’re not using, they’re welcome to donate them to the project.

“We accept all kinds of seed donations, of both commercially packaged and saved seed,” the group says in printed material. “If the donation is saved seed, we ask donors to fill out a form, providing information such as variety, harvest year and location, contact information, and growing notes.”

The other organizers of the community seed library are Araceli Haney, Ashley Blender, Tiffany Ballagh, Stacey Bierman, Anthony Gatlin and Doug Ahrens.

Donations have been received from Walmart North, Earl May Nursery and Garden Center, and Super Saver.

People at Central Community College will contribute perennial seeds to the project, Morriss said.

The Chocolate Bar is saving buckets and milk jugs for the effort.

Seed library organizers are growing plants as part of the project.

From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, the organizers will host a plant, seed and bulb exchange in front of the library.

The garden boosters will also hand out buckets and jugs that can be used in container gardening.

