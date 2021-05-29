State approves fiscal fitness education requirements; local educators react

The message from the Unicameral on May 20 came loud and clear: Financial literacy education should be prioritized in K-12 Nebraska schools.
With the passage of LB452 (the Financial Literacy Act) schools will be required to teach fiscal fitness to students under the Nebraska Department of Education’s guidance.
Grand Island schools are no exception, but Ashley Tomjack, director of curriculum, instruction and professional learning at Grand Island Public Schools, said GIPS already is showing students the money.
“We already have some of the pieces in place. We feel this will strengthen what we already have,” Tomjack said.
Those pieces include age-appropriate instruction of elementary and middle school students. High school students will be required to complete at least one five-credit personal finance or financial literacy class in order to graduate. The coursework will include topics surrounding credit, budgeting, taxes, debt, saving, insurance and investing.
Jeanette Ramsey, director of teaching and learning at Northwest Public Schools, said her school also is implementing financial education practices.
“At Northwest High School all students are required to take a personal finance course,” Ramsey said. “We also address the K-12 Financial Literacy standards included in … social studies standards in our current social studies curriculum.”
The bill cruised through its final vote in the Unicameral, passing unanimously (49-0). It was signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts on May 25.
Blake Teichmeier, finance teacher at Walnut Middle School, said he supports LB452’s passage.
“The state is saying, ‘This is important to us,’” Teichmeier said.
Statistics indicate financial education isn’t necessarily important to everyone, however. In 2014 the Organisation for Economic Co‑operation and Development reported 18% of U.S. 15-year-olds surveyed didn’t have knowledge and skills in financial fundamentals, including budgeting, comparison shopping and understanding an invoice. There is an accountability component in the Financial Literacy Act — districts will be required to submit a “financial literacy status report.”
The act’s final reading describes that report as “each school district shall provide an annual financial literacy status report to its school board, including, but not limited to, student progress in financial literacy courses and other district determined measures of financial literacy progress from the previous school year.” Annual reports will be required beginning Dec. 31, 2024.
What needs to be seen isn’t necessarily written in stone. Some could argue financial policies and procedures are fluid, and that fluidity lends itself to guidelines needing constant updates, making it difficult for the state Department of Education and individual school districts to establish pertinent and timely guidelines.
Northwest Public Schools is keenly aware of that fluidity, but has managed to adjust accordingly, Ramsey said.
“We have worked the past couple of years to update our middle school financial literacy courses and the required personal finance course to stay current with financial practices,” she said.
Financial literacy can have a ripple effect, Teichmeier said.
“This is going to be something that’s beneficial to all of us,” he said. “I think kids love the idea of learning about money. Hopefully, kids go home and teach their parents about it.”
In 2020 financial illiteracy cost each American an estimated average of $1,600 — an estimated total of $415 billion nationally, according to the National Financial Educators Council.
As benign as an act about financial literacy may seem, some have qualms concerning issues such as government overreach.
The Nebraska State Education Association and Nebraska Association of School Boards both opposed the bill, indicating that, in a way, LB452 is redundant. In a letter to the Unicameral’s Education Committee submitted for public record, NASB made its position known.
Colby Coash, representing the Nebraska Association of School Boards, wrote in part: “While NASB understands and supports the intent of including financial literacy in its curriculum, we believe this bill is unnecessary. The Nebraska Department of Education has already outlined financial literacy in its social studies standards. These can be found on pages 55-58 of their document, ‘Nebraska Social Studies Standards.’ We believe these standards are sufficient in meeting the intent of LB452. Furthermore, we believe curriculum decisions are best vetted through the Department of Education and suggest this is the most appropriate venue for curriculum changes.”
Once NDE has drafted its requirements, some schools may have to go back to the drawing board, while others will only need minor adjustments.
Tomjack said that while she feels GIPS is well-prepared, there are still unknowns.
“From an implementation standpoint, we’ll review what we currently have in place. Once we dig in we might find things we have to navigate,” she said.
Ramsey seemed to share that sentiment, saying, “With the passing of LB452 we will review our current course offerings to make sure we are meeting the requirements of the law. The anticipated adjustments to our financial literacy curriculum will depend on the guidance released by NDE.”
A lot of financial skills are best taught hands-on but might not be handled that way; LB452 could remedy that, Teichmeier said.
“There’s a lot of it that’s head knowledge, but it’s those experiential things that really teach,” he said.
In his experience he has observed learning about money isn’t always made available at home, making LB452 essential.
“There’s some students where their parents are talking about it, but there are also a lot of parents who feel awkward talking about it,” Teichmeier said. “They learn by seeing it.”