State approves fiscal fitness education requirements; local educators react

Northwest Public Schools is keenly aware of that fluidity, but has managed to adjust accordingly, Ramsey said.

“We have worked the past couple of years to update our middle school financial literacy courses and the required personal finance course to stay current with financial practices,” she said.

Financial literacy can have a ripple effect, Teichmeier said.

“This is going to be something that’s beneficial to all of us,” he said. “I think kids love the idea of learning about money. Hopefully, kids go home and teach their parents about it.”

In 2020 financial illiteracy cost each American an estimated average of $1,600 — an estimated total of $415 billion nationally, according to the National Financial Educators Council.

As benign as an act about financial literacy may seem, some have qualms concerning issues such as government overreach.

The Nebraska State Education Association and Nebraska Association of School Boards both opposed the bill, indicating that, in a way, LB452 is redundant. In a letter to the Unicameral’s Education Committee submitted for public record, NASB made its position known.