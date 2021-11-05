State Attorney General: Of 258 sexual abuse allegations by clergy, three in Grand Island diocese

“For example, in one of the cases, a man in his early 20s hired as a lay religious educator was alleged to have engaged in a sexual relationship with a high school girl. The abuse reports were from the 1990s,” based on the attorney general’s report. “The file contained second-hand reports of the sexual abuse, but there were no interviews of the alleged victim nor of the lay educator. The diocese informed law enforcement of the situation, but the file contained no police reports or any information about the results of the investigation. If true, the actions of the lay educator would have constituted sexual abuse. There was simply no way of corroborating the allegations.

“In another case, a woman contacted the diocese claiming she had been sexually abused by a seminarian sometime in the early 1980s when she was 12 years old,” according to the attorney general’s report. “The woman told the victim assistance coordinator the abuse had ‘impacted her entire life.’ She informed the diocese she was planning on calling the Nebraska State Patrol to report the abuse. There was no indication the alleged victim ever followed through by contacting the State Patrol. There were no records of any further communication between the alleged victim and the diocese. Without this information, there was no way to substantiate the victim’s claims.”