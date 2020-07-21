082710_statefair001_bjs

Independent file photo/Barrett Stinson

When the Nebraska State Fair moved to Grand Island a decade ago, new state-of-the-art livestock facilities were built at Fonner Park. As a result, Grand Island has hosted a number of national livestock shows that have drawn tens of thousands of people to the community.  While a number of those big shows were canceled this year, the State Fair will focus on 4-H and FFA livestock, and the following month is the Aksarben livestock show that draws entries from across the country. (The Independent/Barrett Stinson)

 Barrett Stinson

The Nebraska State Auditor detailed multiple “possible concerns” with Nebraska State Fair finances in a letter sent to the state fair board Tuesday.

The letter, while stating that preliminary planning work did not indicate a necessity for a separate audit, noted “certain internal control issues.”

Of the concerns, two State Fair checks totaling $149,415.60 made to RKBB Enterprises, LLC in 2019 were the primary focus of the examination.

RKBB Enterprises was created by Patrick Kopke, former State Fair Chief of Finance, in May 2019 shortly before the issuing of the two checks.

Subpoenaed records from the RKBB bank account showed the deposited State Fair funds were utilized to purchase a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT, a trailer, a Honda Foreman ATV and real estate.

Records also indicate Kopke utilized State Fair funds to license the truck and insure the trailer.

The letter said that records from the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles indicate the truck, trailer and ATV were sold.

According to the letter, one of the proceeds from the sale of the assets were deposited in the RKBB bank account as of February 28, 2020.

The letter also states the RKBB account made $54,812.29 in credit card payments. Previous payments on the credit card came from Kopke’s personal bank account.

In addition to the two checks, the letter also noted $9,398 of cash deposits into Kopke’s personal bank account.

The examination also found numerous “possible concerns” in the use of State Fair credit cards by Kopke and former Executive Director Lori Cox.

According to the letter, the APA determined that Kopke used the State Fair credit card at local restaurants totaling $2,470.33, out-of-state restaurants totaling $1,682.79, for fuel totaling $1,230.39 and other “questionable transactions” totaling $2,482.07.

Cox similarly used a State Fair credit cards at local restaurants totaling $1,341.39 and “questionable transactions” totaling $5,292.37.

Both Kopke and Cox utilized State Fair credit cards on what is suspected to be airline fares.

In addition to the financial concerns, the APA also noted in the letter the State Fair lacks an “adequate segregation of duties.”

The letter noted a single individual could control all aspects of a transaction from the start to end.

The APA made a recommendation to the State Fair Board stating:

“We recommend the Board consider implementing procedures to ensure a proper segregation of duties, so no one individual is capable of handling all phases of a transaction from beginning to end. In doing so, of course, the cost of hiring additional personnel must be weighed against the benefit of such segregation of duties. We recommend also that the State Fair implement procedures ensuring a method for Board approval of itemized claims that are detailed in the minutes of the meetings during which they were allowed. Finally, the State Fair’s procedures should ensure adherence to administrative requirements, such as the Board’s July 12, 2019, motion requiring dual signatures on all checks for more than $5,000.”

The complete letter is public record and can be found here: https://auditors.nebraska.gov/APA_Reports/2020/SA5201-07212020-July_21_2020_State_Fair_Letter.pdf

We will have more coverage to come throughout the afternoon and evening from The Independent’s News Team.

A look back at the 2019 State Fair

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments