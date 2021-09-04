State board halts development of Nebraska health-education standards

“We recognize the unique needs of our students didn’t go away during the pandemic, but actually became more visible to us as educators and as a community.”

The district has remained relatively mum about its stance on the state’s health education standards since the first draft was released March 2021.

Northwest Public Schools has been more vocal concerning the standards. Following the release of the second draft in August, NWPS Superintendent Jeffrey Edwards submitted a letter to the Nebraska State Board of Education members, stating in part:

“When the proposed Health Standards were released … our district reviewed them and immediately determined that they do not represent topics or philosophies that we teach in our classrooms.

“In discussions with the [Northwest Public Schools] Board of Education, we determined that we were going to continue to use our curriculum in our health classes.”

State law does not mandate that the Nebraska Department of Education write health standards, as it does with math and language arts, for instance. Without a mandate, whatever the board adopted would have only been a recommendation for local schools.