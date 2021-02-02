State Cheer & Dance Championships back in Grand Island Feb. 17-20

The 14th annual Nebraska State High School Cheer & Dance Championships are scheduled Feb. 17-20 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Nearly 2,400 athletes from across the state will showcase their athletic skills in both cheerleading and dance performances in eight categories.

Dance categories for classes C1, C2 and D will compete on Wednesday. Dance categories for classes A and B will compete Thursday.

Cheer categories will begin on Friday with classes A and B. Wrapping up the championships will be cheer categories for classes C1, C2 and D on Saturday. Each competition day will consist of two sessions this year. A detailed schedule of the performances is posted at ncacoach.org/cheerdance.php.

Results will be posted at the same location at the conclusion of each day’s overall competition.

This annual event not only serves as a championship platform for high school student-athletes, but also serves as a significant fundraising event for the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame located in Lincoln.