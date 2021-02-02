State Cheer & Dance Championships back in Grand Island Feb. 17-20

The 14th annual Nebraska State High School Cheer & Dance Championships are scheduled Feb. 17-20 at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Nearly 2,400 athletes from across the state will showcase their athletic skills in both cheerleading and dance performances in eight categories.
Dance categories for classes C1, C2 and D will compete on Wednesday. Dance categories for classes A and B will compete Thursday.
Cheer categories will begin on Friday with classes A and B. Wrapping up the championships will be cheer categories for classes C1, C2 and D on Saturday. Each competition day will consist of two sessions this year. A detailed schedule of the performances is posted at ncacoach.org/cheerdance.php.
Results will be posted at the same location at the conclusion of each day’s overall competition.
This annual event not only serves as a championship platform for high school student-athletes, but also serves as a significant fundraising event for the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame located in Lincoln.
Tickets may be purchased for $10 per session and children ages 2 and under may lap-sit for free. The public can purchase a reserved seating ticket in pods of 1, 2, 3 or 4. No more than four tickets may be purchased at one time. No onsite ticket sales will be available.
The arena will be cleared after each session’s award ceremony. Livestreaming will be available at $20 per day (two sessions) — more information will be made available.
Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, participants and fans may only attend one session. Masks will be required at all times for spectators based on city of Grand Island directed health measures.