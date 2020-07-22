Hastings leaders are applauding the Nebraska Legislature’s vote to delay moving girls from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center at Kearney to Hastings until March 2021.
Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte said the vote to stall the move is good because there is need for strategic planning before the YRTC program moves to the former Hastings Regional Center, which is currently used for a chemical dependency program.
Stutte said Danette Smith, the CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, hosted a meeting Tuesday to answer more questions from local leaders and community stakeholder.
A concern that Stutte hopes will be addressed by DHHS in the future is the fate of the current employees who work for the dependency program in Hastings.
Stutte said the employees cannot be simply retrained for the YRTC program.
“We hope we can keep the chemical dependency program here in Hastings,” Stutte said. “The program is what the buildings were made for and the program is successful.”
She said Smith and other DHHS staff members plan to visit Hastings in August to address concerns from community leaders.
“We aren’t against the move, but there are a lot of questions that need to be answered,” Stutte said.
Hastings police Chief Adam Story said the delay gives Hastings and DHHS time to make sure things are done correctly.
“There have been concerns raised by community stakeholders that need to be addressed and answered,” Story said.
He said his goal is to work with the state as a community.
“The key to having success in a program is having community support,” Story.said.
It is important that the state and community work together as one team, he said, as opposed to the city being told what is going to happen.
“There was back and forth dialogue,” Story said of the Tuesday meeting.
Currently, the former Hastings Regional Center is built as an unsecure drug facility, he said. That is a concern raised by law enforcement and other community leaders if it were to host YRTC residents.
State Sen. Steve Halloran, who represents the Hastings area, said an amendment raised by state Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha puts a hold on any YRTC moves until March 30, a deadline for the state to submit a strategic plan on how to deal with troubled youths in the state.
“The amendment addressed the need for strategic planning,” Halloran said.
He said the amendment forces the DHHS to partner with the community and answer concerns from local leaders and stakeholders.
“There are too many questions and not enough answers right now,” said Halloran, who said when the initial plan to move the YRTC residents to Hastings was announced and released in the media, there was no time to address crucial questions.
“This allows more time to address those questions, otherwise there would be no collaboration,” he said.
One concern Halloran raised is the buildings were constructed for a chemical dependency program, not YRTC residents and programs.
He said the building’s security would need to be updated and security fencing would have to be put in place before the facility would be ready for use by the YRTC.
“If the YRTC program is moved to the Hastings facility without security updates, the facility would be destroyed like it was in Geneva,” Halloran said.
Another concern he addressed is the Legislature has appropriated $500,000 to repair and update the center at Geneva, which would go unused if the program moves to Hastings.
The amendment gives the Legislature oversight through the Health and Human Services Committee, which will study and approve final YRTC moves.
“Ultimately, my hope is that Hastings can keep the substance abuse program and the girls can move back to Geneva,” Halloran said.
State lawmakers pushed back Monday on a recent decision by the Gov. Pete Ricketts administration to close the youth rehabilitation center in Geneva and transfer the girls treated there to the former regional center in Hastings.
“Unfortunately, HHS has hastily suggested another plan,” Howard said of the proposed closure. “This was not the result of planning or consultation ... or consideration of the impact on communities.”
The state’s two Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers have been in turmoil for the past year after housing units at the girls center in Geneva were found to have been vandalized and unusable. That forced the transfer of the girls to the boys center in Kearney, the establishment of a center in Lincoln to handle kids with the highest emotional needs, and $460,000 of repairs at the Geneva center.
Then, on July 15 — five days before the Legislature was set to reconvene and consider a package of bills about youth rehabilitation services — DHHS announced plans to close the Geneva center, transfer girls to the former Hastings Regional Center building and move the drug treatment center now at the building in Hastings to Lincoln.
Lawmakers said that separating boys and girls was a good idea but that closing Geneva and relocating the drug treatment unit would disrupt two successful programs and would be a waste of the $460,000 spent to fix up the Geneva campus.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte warned legislators about “micromanaging” the operation of the youth treatment facilities, which are the responsibility of the executive branch. But Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh said lawmakers have a proper “oversight” role after being “blindsided” by the proposed changes.
Legislative Bill 1140 won second-round approval after Howard’s amendment was adopted. It was one of a handful of bills dealing with the Youth Treatment and Rehabilitation Center that were advanced on Monday.
Paul Hammel of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story.
