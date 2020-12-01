State Fair, Aksarben Stock Show take honors

The Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben Stock Show received five category wins, plus five additional placings, in the International Association of Fairs and Expos Hall of Honor contests.

The Aksarben Stock Show took first-place honors in two Innovations in Sponsorship categories. They were for sponsor exposure during COVID-19 and the Aksarben Pig Challenge, which was presented by Farm Credit Services of America.

The State Fair captured first place for the Hall of Honor Communication Award for its statewide tree bombing project.

In the Agricultural Awards category, the Aksarben Stock Show took first place for its partnership with outside groups: the Aksarben Purple Ribbon Reception, Grand Island Rotary presentation and working with University of Nebraska College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

The State Fair captured third place for its partnerships with outside groups and businesses, spotlighting the Hornady masks provided to attendees and the UNL-designed and provided hand sanitizer units. The Aksarben Stock Show took third place for its trade show booths and interaction,

