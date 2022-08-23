State Fair changes include different veterans day, mobility for alcohol drinkers

A new day to honor veterans and greater mobility for those who drink alcohol are two of the changes at this year’s Nebraska State Fair.

The Veterans Day Celebration, which has long been a Labor Day staple, this year will be on Tuesday, Aug. 30. State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg points out that the move wasn’t a fair decision.

Local veterans “wanted a day other than Labor Day,” Ogg said. “They felt they would have better participation on a weekday than they would on that Monday holiday,” Ogg said.

Still, moving the veterans program allowed the fair to do something different.

An equestrian-themed, European-style circus, called Cirque Ma’Ceo, will be presented in the Heartland Events Center on Sunday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 5. The circus is said to combine acrobatic feats, aerial dancing and exotic horses. Admission is free to the troupe’s five performances.

This is also the first year that alcohol consumption will not be limited to restricted areas. In June, the fair was granted a walk-around liquor license by the Grand Island City Council.

Alcohol will still be sold at a limited number of areas. Those locations include the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Cattle Barn Bar, Beach Bar and the Pump and Pantry Party Pit. What’s different is that customers who purchase beer and mixed drinks at those locations will now be able to carry those drinks around the fairgrounds.

In the past, fairgoers consuming alcoholic drinks had to remain at the locations where they bought them. Alcohol will also be sold at the outdoor concerts and outdoor sporting events.

A new bar, on the west side of the sheep barn, will be open only on certain days. Adults may carry alcoholic drinks around the fair only if they wear the proper wristband and drink from an approved container.

If they adhere to those rules, they can walk the grounds and “enjoy their beverage while they’re seeing the rest of the fair,” said Jaime Parr, the fair’s deputy executive director.

Alcohol may not be consumed in the parking lots and RV areas. Fairgoers may also not bring alcohol into the fairgrounds or leave with it, Parr said.

Another change involves a new cuisine.

For the first time, the fair will have a food truck serving traditional and authentic Indian food. The truck is called Naan on Wheels.