State Fair director of sponsorships, Laura Hurley, let go from job

In an effort to try and build more sponsorships for the Nebraska State Fair, the fair will be doing so without Laura Hurley, who was the director of sponsorships.

Hurley’s employment at the fair ended Monday.

“I was asked to leave,” she said. A “separation of employment is what they called it.”

Hurley worked for the fair since May 2018. Since January 2019, she said, her title was sponsorship and hospitality director.

“But I loved my job, I know that. And I love the State Fair. And I know it will thrive. It doesn’t take just one person to make it successful,” she said.

Until Nov. 23, she said she has the opportunity to resign if she so desires. But she said she doesn’t plan to.

“I loved working for the fair and I was blessed to have my time there. Too bad I can’t still do that,” she said.

Beth Smith, chair of the State Fair Board, confirmed that Hurley no longer works for the State Fair. But she said she would not comment on personnel issues.

Smith was asked about the duties of the position. “The mission of that position is to go out and get sponsorships to support the fair,” she said.