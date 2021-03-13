State Fair Foundation planning master study for expansion

The Nebraska State Fair is growing.
To help guide that growth, the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation is preparing a master plan to determine areas for expansion and redevelopment.
“This is the planning process for future improvements for the state fair,” said Lindsey Koepke, 1868 Foundation executive director. “They don’t have a major expansion outlined or identified yet, but we know the fair needs to grow and flourish.”
Hiring a consultant to put together a master plan will cost roughly $135,000, Koepke said.
Grand Island Community Redevelopment Authority approved $50,000 for the project during its Wednesday meeting.
“This is something that has been needed at the fairgrounds for a number of years,” Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity said. “Like the plans that the CRA has been involved with for downtown and for the Veterans Home property, this is something that the CRA should be involved in.”
The Nebraska State Fair, which takes place every August in Grand Island, is the largest annual statewide celebration.
The 1868 Foundation, established in 1989, is a nonprofit dedicated to raising funds for the overall improvement of the State Fair.
The Nebraska State Fair is a “beautiful entity” and the 1868 Foundation wants to help take it to “a whole new level,” Koepke said.
“We raise money for improvements, and, if they have been outlined and identified, with ample time we can go out and do some grant sourcing and look at other options for fundraising for capital improvements for the State Fair,” she said, “which would also benefit Fonner Park and Grand Island.”
The foundation does not identify priorities for the State Fair.
“They come to us and say, ‘We have Project A, what do you think the feasibility of raising funds for this project would be?’” Koepke said. “We look at the project and examine it and determine whether we’d be able to raise funds for that project.”
The master plan will be a general “what’s possible” list for the Nebraska State Fair Board to consider as it moves forward.
Areas of improvement, expansion or redevelopment can include more trees, more parking or more livestock buildings.
“There’s so many things we can look at, and that’s the beauty of this project, putting it on paper and identifying growth and setting plans for the future development of the state fair,” Koepke said.
The master plan will consider the growth at Grand Island’s Fonner Park as the site readies for legalized gambling with a casino.
“We want to make sure we complement everyone involved,” Koepke said.
Koepke expects to have the remaining funding sources for the project secured during the next few weeks.
“We’d like to get things moving forward,” she said. “We have great traction. The leadership with the state fair is incredibly strong. Why not move forward, sensibly, as quickly as possible?”
The Nebraska State Fair was held in Lincoln until 2009. After more than 100 years, the event needed a new home.
When no one else wanted to host it, Grand Island embraced it with open arms, Koepke explained.
“There were many years of sadness. We didn’t know where we were going or where we would end up, where our home would be. Local communities testified they didn’t want the State Fair,” she said. “It was Grand Island and its leadership that stepped up in front of the Legislature and said, ‘We want the Nebraska State Fair.’”
She added, “It’s a once in a lifetime feeling.”
For more information about the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation, visit 1868foundation.org.