State Fair Foundation planning master study for expansion

“We raise money for improvements, and, if they have been outlined and identified, with ample time we can go out and do some grant sourcing and look at other options for fundraising for capital improvements for the State Fair,” she said, “which would also benefit Fonner Park and Grand Island.”

The foundation does not identify priorities for the State Fair.

“They come to us and say, ‘We have Project A, what do you think the feasibility of raising funds for this project would be?’” Koepke said. “We look at the project and examine it and determine whether we’d be able to raise funds for that project.”

The master plan will be a general “what’s possible” list for the Nebraska State Fair Board to consider as it moves forward.

Areas of improvement, expansion or redevelopment can include more trees, more parking or more livestock buildings.

“There’s so many things we can look at, and that’s the beauty of this project, putting it on paper and identifying growth and setting plans for the future development of the state fair,” Koepke said.

The master plan will consider the growth at Grand Island’s Fonner Park as the site readies for legalized gambling with a casino.