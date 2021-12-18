State Fair group focuses on $25M Fonner Park infrastructure improvements

Fonner Park needs to expand, the Nebraska State Fair board of directors discussed Friday at its December meeting.
A master plan of recommended improvements will be revealed 9 a.m. Wednesday at an event at Fonner Park’s Dinsdale Automotive Center.
“The plan ultimately is to position the assets within the Fonner Park campus for long-term success and impact,” 1868 Foundation CEO Lindsay Koepke said. “There’s a collaborative vision to accommodate all of the needs of the stakeholders.”
The 1868 Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for the improvement of the Nebraska State Fair.
State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg said facility improvements at Fonner Park are needed.
“We’re to the point where several of those shows are outgrowing our facilities,” he said. “In a modest amount of two or three years, we’ll be at capacity.”
The plan addresses key problems at the campus while taking advantage of recently available funding opportunities, Ogg said.
“The focus was twofold. We got into it knowing we had some physical challenges on this very flat campus,” he said. “Mitigating water and drainage issues was a key component. Then the opportunity came up for American Rescue program, so fast-forwarded the planning committee and support team to embark on that plan.”
Stakeholder interviews showed “common themes” that included improvements to the campus infrastructure, storm water management, safer vehicular and pedestrian circulation, shade and green space, and increased livestock and equine capacity.
The document will be 190 pages, Koepke said.
“The contents include introduction, site analysis, existing venue inventory and assessment, development program and framework plan, and the cost estimates,” she said.
Agencies, including Olsson Engineering and Chief Construction, were engaged to develop the master plan for the Fonner Park campus, Koepke said.
“It has been an intensely busy six months,” she said. “A lot of work has gone into this plan.”
Nebraska State Fair is pursuing $24.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the state for critical infrastructure planning, Koepke said.
“That really is phase one because what happens underground will lend its way to everything that happens above ground,” she said.
A program has been presented to the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, state budget director’s office and to individual state senators, Ogg noted.
“I think we’ve done all that we can reasonably do to make that a supportable and defensible request,” he said.
Infrastructure must be the first priority for the long-term plan, Ogg said.
“It’s unreasonable to expect new construction unless we can take care of what we’ve got and where we’re at,” he said. “Step one is, hopefully, improvement of the infrastructure.”
Ogg said he was excited to have a plan completed.
“Some things are wants and reaches that are not financially sustainable or supportable, and that’s why we hired a professional to ascertain and rank some of those,” he said.
Ogg applauded the effort to prepare the master plan.
“As we went into the process I think one of the greatest opportunities for us all was to bring the community together around one table and visit openly and candidly about how can this facility best serve central Nebraska,” he said. “I think it’s important we use that momentum and that synergy going forward.”
He added, “Whatever we do, we’ve got to do it in a way that it can be here for the next 150 years and enhance Fonner Park campus and the central Nebraska area.”