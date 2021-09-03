State Fair includes coronavirus mitigation efforts

The 2021 Nebraska State Fair is different, yet much the same, as the typically well-attended event carries out its second installment in the age of COVID-19.
One of those differences is the presence of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Immunization Department holding court at the fair’s welcome center first aid station, offering free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone who hasn’t been fully vaccinated.
In terms of increasing the number of vaccinations, the effort led by Central District Health Department (CDHD) has thus far barely made a ripple, said CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson. “We didn’t anticipate a huge uptick of shots. We just wanted to be there to raise awareness.”
As of August 27, 36% of individuals residing counties under CDHD’s jurisdiction — Hall, Hamilton and Merrick — have been vaccinated. Nebraska as a whole has 52.8% of its citizens vaccinated.
In the last seven days, CDHD tallied 160 cases of COVID-19. The positivity rate as of Sept. 2 was 26%. The transmission rate numbered 204 cases per 100,000. High transmission risk occurs when 100 or more new cases per 100,000 individuals are reported in the past seven days, per CDC standards. Statewide transmission risk also runs high at 279 per 100,000 as reported by CDC data. Positivity rate falls between 15% and 19.9%.
Considering those numbers, COVID-19 transmissions originating from the fair are likely, if not a sure thing, Anderson said.
“I anticipate we will have some cases,” she said. “I don’t think we’ve made a huge impact on any behaviors at the State Fair.”
Mitigation efforts remain from last year’s unique installment of the fair, including free masks and sanitizer stations located at the public entrances to indoor facilities. Jaime Parr, the fair’s deputy executive director, said extra efforts to promote social distancing have also been made, including spreading things out in livestock barns.
“We are doing a lot of the same things we put in place last year as far as mitigation tactics,” she said.
That includes signage encouraging attendees to take appropriate precautions. Parr said in the end the responsibility for preventing the spread of COVID-19 falls on the shoulders of fair-goers.
“We really do see that it’s up to the individual to how they maneuver through the event,” Parr said.
Maneuvers like navigating gatherings, which have returned after last year’s hiatus. The absence of mandates has allowed for events like concerts to return to the fairgrounds.
“We don’t have the health mandates from the state so we’re able to have bigger events,” Parr said. She said adjustments have still been made. “We put a lot of time, effort and finances into having things in an outdoor venue.”
Much time and effort has also gone into planning mitigation tactics and staying informed of the fluid circumstances. Parr said Nebraska State Fair officials have met with Anderson and other CDHD professionals on a weekly basis, at least.
Tactics like encouraging masks have still left many faces on the fairgrounds bare, Anderson said. “We’re not seeing much — if any — masking. More indoors, of course. There is no harm wearing a mask outdoors.”
Evidently people are at least taking them, Parr said. “Lots of people are taking them. We had to put in a call for more masks.”
Anderson said wearing masks and taking other precautions are as necessary as they were a year ago. Breakthrough cases — transmissions of vaccinated individuals — have been popping up, and variants have reached the area, Anderson said. “One hundred percent of our cases are the Delta variant.”
Social distancing efforts like those taken in the fairgrounds’ livestock barns are also important, most recently particularly for young people, Anderson said. “Our big concern is our youth.” About a quarter of the CDHD area’s cases are in those 29 or younger.
Contact tracing any transmissions occurring during the fair, which ends Monday, will be tricky as hundreds of thousands from across the state move through the gates. There is a system, Anderson said. “As people get tested their local health department is contacted with the results. We try to connect the cases as much as we can.”
Parr said to her knowledge the Nebraska State Fair has little to do with assisting in contact tracing, besides basic information.
“If people have questions about an event or attraction — how many people were at the event or who might have been there — we are happy to answer them,” she said.
For now, Anderson and her colleagues are taking on the spread of coronavirus one shot at a time, even when it seems there are few takers, she said. “We consider every shot that we give a victory.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.