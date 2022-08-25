 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Fair opening ceremony at 11 a.m. today

The New and Unique Food Contest Judging begins at 11:15 a.m. at the State Fair's Earl May Fair Square.

The Nebraska State Fair's opening ceremony begins today at 11 a.m. in the Earl May Fair Square.

It will be followed by New and Unique Food Contest Judging at 11:15, in the same location.

Among other activities today, the Grand Island Senior High band performs at 12:15 p.m. The Llama and Alpaca Walking Fiber Parade begins at 7 p.m. in the Big Red Barn.

McKenzie JaLynn will perform Americana country and contemporary Christian music with her band at 6 p.m. at the Earl May Fair Square.

"Floyd: A Tribute to Pink Floyd" is set for 8 p.m. in the Pump & Pantry Party Pit.

