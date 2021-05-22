State Fair planning advances, but concerts still in the works

With only three months to go before the Nebraska State Fair, officials have yet to announce the concert lineup for the event, which runs from Aug. 27 through Sept. 6.

“We don’t have a lot of entertainment finalized,” said Executive Director Bill Ogg.

The Nebraska State Fair board met Friday in Grand Island.

Earlier this year, Ogg announced that three outdoor concerts would be scheduled this year. They’re planned for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, going into the Labor Day Weekend. They will be at the Fonner Park training track, which will be the site for other entertainment events throughout the fair.

There will also be a concert at the Heartland Events Center on the first Monday of the fair, which is Older Nebraskans Day.

Ogg said the difficulty in booking the concert acts has a lot to do with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Entertainers are reluctant to sign,” he said. “Providers of stage, sound, lights, food are reluctant to commit.”

Ogg said they are planning to commit to a full schedule after last year’s pandemic-impacted fair.

“It is a very challenging year,” he said.