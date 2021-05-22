State Fair planning advances, but concerts still in the works

With only three months to go before the Nebraska State Fair, officials have yet to announce the concert lineup for the event, which runs from Aug. 27 through Sept. 6.
“We don’t have a lot of entertainment finalized,” said Executive Director Bill Ogg.
The Nebraska State Fair board met Friday in Grand Island.
Earlier this year, Ogg announced that three outdoor concerts would be scheduled this year. They’re planned for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, going into the Labor Day Weekend. They will be at the Fonner Park training track, which will be the site for other entertainment events throughout the fair.
There will also be a concert at the Heartland Events Center on the first Monday of the fair, which is Older Nebraskans Day.
Ogg said the difficulty in booking the concert acts has a lot to do with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Entertainers are reluctant to sign,” he said. “Providers of stage, sound, lights, food are reluctant to commit.”
Ogg said they are planning to commit to a full schedule after last year’s pandemic-impacted fair.
“It is a very challenging year,” he said.
While the concert acts have been a challenge, Jaime Parr, the fair’s deputy executive director, told the board Friday that other entertainment aspects of the fair are going strong as they are in the process of booking many stage and specialty acts, along with bringing in an array of talented Nebraska entertainers to perform during the fair.
The board also learned the fair is about to begin its media buys to advertise this year’s fair, focusing on a 150-mile radius of Grand Island. They will also have media buys in western Nebraska. This year’s marketing budget is $200,000.
Financially, the fair is in good shape with $5 million in cash on hand and good funding coming in from the Nebraska Lottery, along with an increase in fair sponsorships at nearly $1 million so far. Aksarben Stock Show sponsorships are also up, even though that event is still in the early stages for fundraising.
Parr also said the recent Nebraska State Fair Volunteer Appreciation Banquet had 300 attending. Ben Murphy was honored for the 1,910 hours he has volunteered at the State Fair.
Courtney Lierman, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce vice president, said they are just beginning to sign up volunteers for this year’s fair. But they already have 150 volunteers committed to work.
Lierman said they average about 900 fair volunteers a year. Last year, due to the pandemic’s impact on the fair, there were 169 volunteers, which she said was the right number needed for the downsized event.
“We need volunteer support and they’re showing up for us yet again,” Parr said.
Ogg added, “We could not host this event without them.”