State Fair planning to take part in Nebraska Western Stock Show, with caveat

Ogg said the Nebraskan Western Livestock Show will be managed by an independent group that will receive a management fee and with financial management being done by the State Fair’s 1868 Foundation because it is a nonprofit organization. The State Fair will lend its resources for a fee, along with Fonner Park being paid for the use of its facilities.

He also said that the sponsorship and underwriting for the event will be nonrefundable if the event has to be canceled. Organizations that sponsor or underwrite the event have agreed to that stipulation.

Jensen said it would be “foolish for us financially to support this without protection for our organization.”

“If the show does not happen, the fair should have zero liability and have reimbursement for any of our time up to that point,” he said. “That is the only way for this to make any sense.”

Lindsey Koepke, executive director of the 1868 Foundation, said when the request was made to the foundation to act as the nonprofit organization for the event, it was made with the understanding that “there would be nothing against the foundation moving forward.”

“If there was a scenario where it wasn’t successful or didn’t move forward, there would be no impact on us,” Koepke said.