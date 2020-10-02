State Fair receives nearly $1 million in lottery funds

The Nebraska Lottery recently distributed beneficiary funds totaling $10,436,890, derived from a share of Scratch and Lotto ticket sales for the previous three months.

This included nearly $1 million given to the Nebraska State Fair. Nebraska Lottery is an important revenue source for the State Fair.

State Fair revenue was diminished this year due to the ongoing coronvirus pandemic as concerts and the carnival were not held during the fair and admission was free.

The previous year, the State Fair also had low revenues due to heavy August rains that made parking difficult at Fonner Park, which is the home of the Nebraska State Fair. The State Fair had unplanned expenditures due to the heavy rain, along with lower fair attendance.

Beneficiaries of the latest transfer, made this week, included:

— Nebraska Education Improvement Fund, $4,421,916.

— Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund, $4,421,916.

— Nebraska State Fair Support and Improvement Fund, $993,689.

— Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund, $599,369.