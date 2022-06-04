State Fair volunteer program to transition from Chamber to State Fair office

After 13 years of coordinating volunteers for the Nebraska State Fair, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce is transitioning the volunteer program to the Nebraska State Fair office year-round.

The two organizations entered into a partnership in coordinating Fair volunteers when the Nebraska State Fair began its move from Lincoln to Grand Island in 2009. “To relieve the Fair of additional duties while channeling a long history of community relationships, the Grand Island Chamber spearheaded volunteer initiatives that brought forth hundreds of volunteers to the Fair each year,” said a news release.

At the program’s height, more than 1,000 individuals came out to donate their time and talents to the community’s largest event, yielding upwards of 16,000 hours of manpower annually.

The volunteer program was set to go in-house at the Nebraska State Fair following the Fair in 2019. Unrelated concerns of the Fair board and the hiring of a new executive director led to the decision to maintain the volunteer coordinator program with the Chamber for an additional two years.

“The reason for the Chamber’s involvement all these years was support — support for the Fair and to also ensure that there was both stability and reliability with this very successful and unique program. This allowed the Nebraska State Fair staff to focus on the many other facets of hosting a successful event,” Grand Island Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Johnson said in the release.

“The relocation of the Nebraska State Fair to Grand Island has proven to be a good decision for the sustainability of the State Fair and mutually beneficial for the University of Nebraska, Grand Island and all of Nebraska. The Fair’s success in Grand Island is largely due to the willing support of the community and particularly the leadership provided by the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce,” Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, said in the release. “While I would genuinely welcome the Chamber to coordinate this important Volunteer Program forever, I respect that staff’s full time focus on Chamber priorities will better serve the Chamber Mission.”

The Nebraska State Fair recently hired Haley Roush, a Grand Island native, as the new volunteer coordinator for the Fair. Roush will shadow current coordinator Courtney Glock until the end of the year. Glock believes it will be a seamless transition with an abundance of positive impacts to follow.

“I cannot say enough how much I loved getting to coordinate the volunteers for the Nebraska State Fair over the last five years — fostering relationships, building ambassadors and growing our reach. But I know the program will be best-served under the roof of the Nebraska State Fair, where it was intended to be from the beginning,” Glock said.

“The Nebraska State Fair is indebted to the Chamber and to Courtney as she has been a tremendous asset to the Fair in this role. I know she will facilitate this transition with Haley to smoothly maintain an ongoing successful Fair Volunteer Program. We applaud Courtney’s commitment and appreciate she will always be an engaged Fair ambassador,” Ogg said.

“Glock recognizes it has been a tough three years of recruitment, overcoming historical flooding and a global pandemic,” the news release said. “She is looking forward to one last year of coordinating volunteers with hopes of a strong ending to a great run for the Grand Island Chamber.”

“Grand Island is beyond grateful to be the host community for our state’s greatest event. Though the Chamber’s involvement will look a bit different, we anticipate many more years of collaboration with the Fair,” Glock said. “For now, we are focused on rebuilding our volunteer base and ensuring the Fair has all the helping hands they need come August.”

Plenty of volunteer opportunities are still open, especially for afternoon, evening and weekend shifts. To see what opportunities are available or to sign up, visit statefairvolunteer.org or contact Glock at cglock@gichamber.com or 308-382-9211.