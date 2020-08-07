Ten food vendors and 20 commercial vendors will be on hand for this year’s Nebraska State Fair.
There will be no concerts inside the Heartland Events Center, but musicians will perform outdoors in the evenings.
So while the fair won’t look much like a normal state fair, there will be things to do — and to eat.
There will also be young people to honor. The State Fair, which runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7, will be “a celebration of Nebraska 4-H and FFA youth,” says Executive Director Bill Ogg.
Some of the plans, though, have not been nailed down. It’s not yet certain if the fair will have open class livestock shows.
The 4-H events will take place the first weekend, with FFA the second. They are separated to foster social distancing.
“I am proud of the fair board for supporting our Nebraska 4-H and FFA youth,” Ogg said.
Offering those events is very important, he said. And it’s not done without cost.
“There’s well over $200,000 that will be invested in that,” Ogg said.
While he applauds the decision to go ahead with this year’s fair and supports it, financially it would have been better for Nebraska to follow the lead of other states and cancel the fair.
But, Ogg said, it will be good for people to get together.
“We are a social animal,” he said.
The fair will practice social distancing. Programs and policies are in place to keep people safe, Ogg said.
“But that said, people are hungry to get together,” he said. “They are hungry for a wholesome social interaction. That’s what the fair is. It’s a reunion of people, an annual get-together where you may share a corn dog with your neighbor, who you don’t talk to all year long. That’s what we want the fair to be.”
Officials have invited other breed associations to take part.
“If they can basically fund their own show, then we certainly will provide the facilities and be as hospitable in hosting their event as we can,” Ogg said. “But in terms of assuming the risk or offering the prize money that the fair typically does, we can’t do that this year.”
So some of the fair’s events are up to those groups.
“The ball is in their court,” Ogg said. “If we get 650 head of cattle entries, we’ll have an open class livestock show. If we get a certain number of Boer goat entries, we’ll have a Boer goat show. So it’s all entry-dependent.”
He hopes the exhibitors step up, and he means that in an “encouraging and inviting” way, he said.
“I sincerely hope we can do it. But it’s one of those deals where they’re coming for the bragging rights and the advertising of having the grand champion at the Nebraska State Fair, not for the prize money and awards, because that’s unavailable to us this year,” Ogg said.
Musicians will perform evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. The shows will take place at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit on the Pepsi Party Stage.
Those artists are “coming and performing because they love to perform,” Ogg said. They will not be paid.
The open class livestock shows, if they happen, will take place during the week.
Also on weekdays, fairgoers may enjoy Raising Nebraska, which Ogg praises.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will have activities, which will be focused on the weekends.
School tours will not take place, Ogg said.
Admission to the fair will be free.
A veterans program will be held on Labor Day.
The fair’s food vendors will have a good variety, Ogg said. Most traditional types of fair food will be available.
“And that’s important,” he said. “For some reason, it always tastes better at the fair.”
Ogg hopes that local residents will visit the fair for lunch or dinner.
The commercial vendors will set up outdoors. Many of them will be more of a display type of vendor rather than an “actual over-the-counter retail type of vendor,” he said, adding that “our business partners have been so cooperative.”
Those vendors are appearing almost more to support the fair than they are for economic benefit, he said.
The 4-H and FFA events will be strong and attract good numbers, Ogg said. The fair is glad to champion those participants.
“Beyond that, I don’t anticipate large crowds. Again, the attractions are so much fewer than what we, I think, want and have expected the fair to provide,” he said.
Fair officials “genuinely are excited to host what we’ve got. And then we take a breath and say we don’t have much,” Ogg said.
He doesn’t mean to take anything away from the youth exhibitors and competitors.
“They are an important spoke of the fair’s giant wheel. And we don’t have many more spokes, I guess, is where I’m coming from there,” Ogg said.
The fair will have equine events.
Ogg expects a foundation quarterhorse show and mounted shooting, team penning and cutting events.
Fair officials recently made a tough decision to not offer any motor sports this year.
It has already been announced there will be no carnival.
There is still a possibility of a bullfighting event, presented by the Ultimate Bull Fighter organization. Tickets would be required for that event, which would run the opening weekend if it happens. The organization would promote the contest at no risk to the fair.
The evening concerts will provide people an opportunity to just get together and celebrate something good, Ogg said.
Last weekend, at the outdoor music festival in downtown Grand Island, Ogg enjoyed visiting with people. The festival was not overcrowded, but the people who attended “were just grateful and happy to have an activity like that,” he said.
Ogg, who started his job in June, came to Grand Island from Walla Walla, Wash., where he was general manager of the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days.
He grew up in Worland, Wyo., where he graduated from high school in 1972. In addition to the Walla Walla event, he has also worked for the Wyoming State Fair, the Montana State Fair, the Kansas State Fair and the Greeley (Colo.) Independence Stampede.
Ogg can’t really encourage large gatherings, because it’s contrary to the wishes of health officials and political leaders.
“So we want people to come, again, for the wholesome aspect of a reunion with their neighbors,” and to support 4-H and FFA members, he said.
“I personally would like them to come to know that we didn’t close the doors, and we’re doing the best that we can,” Ogg said. He wants to welcome their advice and guidance about “how to return the Nebraska State Fair to even a bigger and a brighter future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.