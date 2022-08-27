State Fair's free cupcake decorating contest a 'win'

State Fair Foods exhibits’ volunteers celebrated their third year of the State Fair’s Kids Cupcake Decorating Contest Saturday.

Late that morning, kids up to 17 years old (divided into four age categories), could stop by the Fonner Park Concourse and decorate a cupcake for free.

Chris and Anne Marie Kabes’s kids participated in the contest.

“We came out to do some of the education contests and then happened to see this on the way,” Chris Kabes said. “They all jumped in and gave it a try.”

The family, who came to the State Fair from Fremont, includes Maya, 13, Molly 11, Maria 8 and their little brother John.

“Who doesn’t love a good cupcake?” Anne Marie Kabes said, as a small group of kids gathered beside the Kabes family to watch ribbons distributed.

The decorating contest was started by Nebraska State Fair Foods Superintendent Deb Langenheder in 2019, in recognition of the fair’s 150th year.

“I wanted to do something different doing something special,” Langenheder explained, as the completed cupcakes were being judged Saturday afternoon.

It was the 150th year of the Nebraska State Fair, so Langenheder thought it would be fitting to have a kids’ decorating contest using 150 cupcakes.

“I was pleased then with our turnout on that and the kids really enjoyed it.”

Reva Hendrickson has been volunteering in the Foods department at the State Fair for several years. She said she enjoys helping with the contest.

“There are the ladies that are kind of the core fair family,” Hendrickson said. “It’s been a learning experience — it has been a lot of fun to help.”

The cupcakes were donated by Jim’s Foods in Central City. The competitors could choose between two flavors.

Frosting was donated by Hometown Market in St. Paul.

The decorations — including sprinkles — came from Kerry’s Grocery in Dannebrog.

Kids under five could have a parent accompany them at the decorating table. Older kids had special assistants – Foods Department volunteers like Hendrickson.

“We as the volunteers — anybody in the yellow shirts — will walk the child to the tables, the parents will stay on the other side.”

Within the age divisions, cupcake artists could choose which theme to compete under: Nothing More Nebraskan, Faces, Sports, Animals, Flowers and Holidays. Places first through fifth were recognized in each division and theme.

Another rule, included in contest’s Foods Competitive Entry Book listing:

“Please, no eating of cupcakes or decorations prior to the contest end.”

Kids had 15 minutes to create their edible art.

“It’s exciting to see what they can come up with and the art of the individuals,” Hendrickson said.

Maria Kabes chose the Holiday category, using colored sprinkles to make a string of Christmas lights across the top her cupcake. She was shy about discussing her entry, but wasn’t shy about giving sister Molly a nod.

“I want to give some of my credit to my sister. She loves to bake.”

Molly received a fifth place ribbon in her division. She and Maya helped explain the colored ribbon system to their little sister.

It’s a good thing they did.

At the third annual Nebraska State Fair Kids Cupcake Decorating Contest, Maria Kabes's holiday cupcake artistry earned Maria her first-ever first place award.