The Grand Island Police Department and the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial Fund were honored in a ceremony Tuesday at the Grand Island Police Department.
Four Grand Island State Farm Insurance agents have joined forces to sponsor the Good Neighbor Community Support Event. The State Farm agents are Tom Reisdorph, Greg Sanchez, Ty Benton and Sean Gellatly.
On Tuesday, the four agents presented all GIPD officers and staff with an “I LOVE GIPD” T-shirt.
“We will open up an online store for the general public to purchase these T-shirts as well,” said Gellatly.
The website, www.ilovegipd20.itemorder.com/sale, will be open for 10 days. He said $4 from every shirt will go to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.
In a couple of weeks, after the public has had a chance to order, Gellatly said, they will present a check on behalf of local State Farm agents and the public to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.
The memorial is located on the grounds at Fonner Park in Grand Island. It was dedicated May 11, 2009. The dark granite memorial with more than 140 names etched into its surface honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, as well as those who still answer the call.
Jarret Daugherty of the Grand Island Police Department, who is president of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Memorial Committee, said the donation is a gesture that not only shows support for the men and women who are serving every day, but also raises funds to help maintain the memorial.
“We will put them to good use there,” Daugherty said. “Any dollar counts and will be put to good use as the memorial is near and dear to our hearts and we are going to keep it up and take care of it.”
Gellatly said the idea behind the project was to “support, honor and thank the Grand Island Police Department for their excellent service and protection of the city and citizens of Grand Island.”
He said State Farm contributes money to a community fund that its agents may use to do positive things for the community. He came up with the idea of thanking the Grand Island Police Department and the memorial fund.
“We, in Grand Island, are peaceful people, who get along in our community,” Gellatly said. “With all the stuff going on in the world, I thought why not thank the people who help us be who we are — a peaceful community of neighbors who take care and look after each other.”
Capt. Dean Elliot of the Grand Island Police Department called the project a “morale booster.”
“There has been a lot of things going on lately that tend to lower the morale of officers and to some extent the people who work here,” Elliot said. “We have always been fortunate to have the support of the public that we serve. We want to make sure that continues, though, and something like this not only shows the public’s love for us, but any extra funds coming out of this is going to a great cause with the law enforcement memorial.”
He said seeing people out on the streets wearing the T-shirts will mean a lot to the officers.
“It is just a great way of showing their support,” Elliot said.
Gellatly said the T-shirts send a positive message to everyone in the community.
“The vast majority of people know and understand that law enforcement is essential and that law enforcement is vital for us having any sort of community and neighborhood,” he said. “We would not have a good community without our law enforcement.”
