State issues health alert for Calamus Reservoir in Loup County

BURWELL — The state has issued a health alert for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Calamus Reservoir in Loup County.

Samples taken earlier this week at these lakes were above the health alert threshold of 8 parts-per-billion of total microcystin (a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae). This is a lower threshold than previous years, based on recommendations issued in 2019 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Previously, the state of Nebraska had set a limit of 20 ppb, but adopted the new limits after concluding that the new EPA threshold is based on the best scientific evidence available, and is protective of public health.

Lakes that continue to be on health alert are Swan Creek Lake 5A (also known as Willard L. Meyer Recreation Area) in Saline County, Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County. Lakes removed from the list are Wagon Train Lake in Lancaster County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County.

When a health alert is issued, signs are posted to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed during the alert.