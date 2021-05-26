State lawmakers approve bill to support small meat processors

Nebraska lawmakers recently voted 48-0 to approve a bill that would support small meatpackers.
A similar bill has been approved by Iowa lawmakers.
According to the Center for Rural Affairs, which is based in Lyons, the lawmakers’ unanimous approval of bills to assist small meat processors and livestock producers will help clear obstacles brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Legislative Bill 324 and Iowa House File 857 both received final round approval earlier this month.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has tested and challenged both processors and producers across the country,” said Johnathan Hladik, policy director for the center. “Seeing lawmakers from Nebraska and Iowa approve their respective bills on the same day shows a strong level of support for our small family farms and gives processors the tools they need to grow their businesses, create jobs and increase activity on our main streets.”
LB324 was introduced by Sen. Tom Brandt. His bill makes it easier for consumers to buy meat directly from producers or processors. It also creates the Independent Processor Assistance Program to help processors with expansion, modification or construction of buildings; efficient packaging, processing and storage equipment; technology to improve logistics or enable e-commerce; and educational or workforce training programs. Passage came on a 48-0 vote.
The bill introduced by Rep. Chad Ingels in Iowa will establish the Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Fund and Program to provide assistance to new and existing small meat lockers in the form of grants, low-interest loans and forgivable loans to help them grow. Additionally, a task force to explore the feasibility of establishing a community college artisanal butchery program would be established. The bill is designed to complement the Meat Processing Expansion and Development Program that ended in 2020.
Hladik thanked Brandt and Ingels for leading the effort to address backlogs that began in 2020 when outbreaks of COVID-19 impeded work at many regional packing plants.
“When those plants paused, large-scale beef and pork producers turned to local processors to fill the void,” he said.
Hladik said this created a debilitating bottleneck at local meat lockers.
“Lawmakers have cleared the way to bring needed solutions for producers, local small business owners and consumers of quality beef and pork,” he said.
Brandt’s bill allows the acquisition of meat through an animal share — an ownership interest in an animal or herd of animals created by a written contract between a consumer and a farmer or rancher — under certain conditions.
Among other requirements, the animal share owner, or someone acting on their behalf, must receive the meat, and the farmer or rancher must provide the consumer with a description of their livestock health and processing standards.
Under the bill, a farmer or rancher who offers an animal share must be a Nebraska resident and maintain a record of each animal share sold. The name and address of each individual with an ownership interest in the particular livestock must be presented to the processor prior to slaughter.
LB324 also creates an independent processor assistance program that, if funds are made available, will provide funding to certain federally inspected, state-inspected or custom-exempt slaughter and processing facilities in Nebraska that employ fewer than 25 people.
Recipients may use the funds to pay for capital improvements, utilities upgrades, equipment, technology, building rentals, costs associated with increased inspections and educational and workforce training.
Last November, Grand Island hosted a meeting of the Nebraska Legislature Agriculture Committee that heard testimony on how the coronavirus pandemic disrupted agricultural operations.
The pandemic disrupted the supply chain and left Nebraska producers with livestock ready for processing, but no place to process them. That created economic harm to an industry that already was having financial problems prior to the pandemic.
The committee hearing heard testimony on a proposal from state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who wants the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to resume a state meat inspection program. That would allow small-town locker plants to process beef without having to wait on federal meat inspectors to do their job.
Despite the disruption to the meatpacking industry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that last year, total red meat production for the United States totaled 55.8 billion pounds. That was 1% higher than the previous year. Red meat includes beef, veal, pork, and lamb and mutton. Red meat production in commercial plants totaled 55.7 billion pounds. On-farm slaughter totaled 94.3 million pounds.
Beef production, nationwide, totaled 27.2 billion pounds, up slightly from the previous year. Veal production totaled 69.3 million pounds, down 13% from last year. Pork production, at 28.3 billion pounds, was 2% above the previous year. Lamb and mutton production totaled 143 million pounds, down 7% from 2019.
Commercial cattle slaughter during 2020 totaled 32.8 million head, down 2% from 2019, with federal inspection comprising 98.1% of the total.
Nebraska led the nation in beef slaughter in 2020, with 6.993 million head slaughtered. That was down from 7.666 million head in 2019.
The average live weight, nationwide, was 1,373 pounds, up 29 pounds from a year earlier. In Nebraska, the average live weight was 1,442 pounds. That was up from 1,401 pounds in 2019.
Nationwide, steers comprised 49.3% of the total federally inspected cattle slaughter, heifers 29.4%, dairy cows 9%, other cows 10.2% and bulls 1.6%.
The USDA said there were 858 plants slaughtering under federal inspection on Jan. 1, compared with 835 a year earlier. Of these, 683 plants slaughtered at least one head of cattle during 2020 with the 13 largest plants slaughtering 54% of the total cattle killed. Hogs were slaughtered at 621 plants, with the 14 largest plants accounting for 58% of the total.
Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Texas accounted for 49% of the United States commercial red meat production in 2020, unchanged from 2019.