State lawmakers approve bill to support small meat processors

The bill introduced by Rep. Chad Ingels in Iowa will establish the Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Fund and Program to provide assistance to new and existing small meat lockers in the form of grants, low-interest loans and forgivable loans to help them grow. Additionally, a task force to explore the feasibility of establishing a community college artisanal butchery program would be established. The bill is designed to complement the Meat Processing Expansion and Development Program that ended in 2020.

Hladik thanked Brandt and Ingels for leading the effort to address backlogs that began in 2020 when outbreaks of COVID-19 impeded work at many regional packing plants.

“When those plants paused, large-scale beef and pork producers turned to local processors to fill the void,” he said.

Hladik said this created a debilitating bottleneck at local meat lockers.

“Lawmakers have cleared the way to bring needed solutions for producers, local small business owners and consumers of quality beef and pork,” he said.

Brandt’s bill allows the acquisition of meat through an animal share — an ownership interest in an animal or herd of animals created by a written contract between a consumer and a farmer or rancher — under certain conditions.