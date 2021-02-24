State leaders laud EPA support of biofuels ruling

“We need to get our ethanol industry back on its feet and regain the pull through demand for corn it represents when it is healthy and functioning as it should,” he said.

“Everyone knows that farmers should not rely on the federal government payments for 40% of their annual income, so the more we can do to manage our production to keep prices at profitable levels, the better,” Hansen said.

This week, EPA said it agrees with the court that the exemption “was intended to operate as a temporary measure and, consistent with that congressional purpose, the plain meaning of the word ‘extension’ refers to continuing the status of an exemption that is already in existence.”

The four petitioners e were the Renewable Fuels Association, National Corn Growers Association, American Coalition for Ethanol and National Farmers Union.

A statement released by the four petitioners stated:

“Our nation’s biofuel producers and farmers appreciate EPA’s careful review of the 10th Circuit Court’s decision, and we are pleased the agency’s new leadership is reversing the previous administration’s flawed position on small refinery exemptions.