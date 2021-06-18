State, local childcare crisis is ‘multifaceted’

Accessibility comes in many forms. In diverse communities like Grand Island, there can be significant language barriers, which affect not only service equity, but the ability to obtain state and federal aid, Sundberg said.

“There is a struggle with having forms in home languages for providers who speak a language other than English,” she said.

The challenges of finding child care can hit families’ pocketbooks hard, regardless of home language. In turn, the challenges affect communities, Sundberg said.

“When we have that happening we lose people in the workforce, or they become less productive,” she said. “Our families can’t afford the cost.”

That doesn’t mean there is a shortage of families still looking for child care, especially for The Teaching Tree, Allen said.

“Right now I have 50-plus families on my waiting list to get in,” she said. “There is a shortage of high-quality care.”

Hope for broad regulatory retooling still exists, Sundberg said.

“There’s a lot of education that has to happen. That helps with new funding to help with the crisis,” she said. “We’re headed there, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

Until then, Sundberg offers this advice to parents: “Get on a waiting list as soon as you know you are pregnant.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.