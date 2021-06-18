State, local childcare crisis is ‘multifaceted’

In today’s climate, having child care while holding a job can seem like a luxury.
“I had a woman come in yesterday saying if she didn’t get child care, she would be fired the next day,” said April Sundberg, Sixpence Child Care Partnership Coordinator and Coach in Grand Island.
Organizations like Sixpence have stepped up to help ensure children get high-quality care but, as various pieces of legislation volley through the State Capitol and U.S. Congress, solving the crisis has proven more difficult for politicians and providers than parents choosing between employment and staying home.
Sundberg, her counterparts and child care providers bristled during the last session of the Unicameral as the state’s response to federal laws was discussed. In a domino effect, the U.S. Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG) Act of 2014 could result in stringent provider-to-child ratios.
Regulations concerning day care center adult-to-child ratios already exist, Sundberg said. For example, every four infants must have at least one adult caretaker; for toddlers, it is a 1:6 ratio.
Requiring smaller adult-to-child ratios could mean lost dollars for providers and fewer open spots for children, Sundberg said.
“Centers would have to lower capacity in each classroom,” she said. As a result, some child care facilities would not be able to afford hiring additional employees.
“When you lose employees, you lose children,” Sundberg said.
Not set in stone
However, CCDBG is not set in stone. The act is open to state alterations; still, said state must have a plan in place. A public hearing at the Capitol was held mid-May, with another to be scheduled in the future.
“They’re going back to the drawing board,” Sundberg said.
The development of Nebraska’s plan has child care professionals concerned. Stephanie Allen, proprietor of child care center The Teaching Tree in Grand Island, said the ratio factor was what has concerned her the most.
“Yes, it would provide more one-on-one time, but in my case I built this large building for me to accommodate large classrooms,” Allen said. The classes would shrink, she said and “I’d still be stuck paying my lease for this big building.”
Implications like those brought up by providers like Allen could exacerbate an already mushrooming crisis. According to Sundberg, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, there were 94-95 licensed programs in Hall County. Now there are 83.
Sundberg stopped short of estimating the number of unlicensed providers in Hall County (“there are lots of unlicensed providers”). Unlicensed providers have a cap on how many children may be cared for. Being unlicensed does not mean a provider is illegal; rather, they have fewer resources to begin and maintain a licensed facility, Sundberg said.
“That opens up doors oftentimes for funding availability. It’s costly to get started. If there would be some help for startups, that would be great to have,” she said.
‘Jump through a lot of hoops’
More government funding for child care providers have been made available, but obtaining them can be a challenge, Sundberg said.
“With federal funds you have to jump through a lot of hoops,” she said. “Initially there were a lot of providers who took advantage of them.”
Allen said The Teaching Tree took advantage of these resources, including a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP loan), Title 20 funds and a grant through the Department of Health and Human Services. She said the paperwork was do-able.
“I just did the first round of PPP,” Allen said. “What feels like the biggest hurdle is PPP.”
Early June U.S. Congressman Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) and Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) introduced the Increasing Access to Safe Child Care Facilities Act of 2021. The motivation behind streamlining federal child care aid — “child care stabilization funds.”
These grant funds are part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which allocates $23.97 billion for child care stabilization grants to be allocated to U.S. states, territories and Tribes. The plan is billed to benefit child care providers in rural Nebraska and other lower-populated areas.
Following requirements
Streamlined or no, the distribution, however, is contingent upon following CCDBG requirements.
Sundberg pointed out the tangled system of legislation and regulation tugging at one another. “It’s really a multifaceted problem,” she said.
Outside legislative gathering places and public forums is where the child care crisis becomes real. Sundberg said currently child care employee turnover is high. Many employers don’t offer benefits. Pay is mediocre at best.
Additional regulatory hoops often exist for employees, from certifications to licenses. In The Teaching Tree’s case, Allen said, employees are also required to take on specialized training. “(Children) are getting the best care under my roof,” Allen said.
At the employer’s level, the most-followed rule concerning services rendered is families pay for a time period worth of care — say, a week — regardless of how many days the child is in the care of the facility, Sundberg said. “They need full-time income to keep staff and employees working,” she said.
State funding to providers can also be contingent on attendance, Sundberg added. “The state only pays if they are in attendance.”
Allen said The Teaching Tree utilizes a flat-rate, full-time tuition agreement.
Accessibility comes in many forms. In diverse communities like Grand Island, there can be significant language barriers, which affect not only service equity, but the ability to obtain state and federal aid, Sundberg said.
“There is a struggle with having forms in home languages for providers who speak a language other than English,” she said.
The challenges of finding child care can hit families’ pocketbooks hard, regardless of home language. In turn, the challenges affect communities, Sundberg said.
“When we have that happening we lose people in the workforce, or they become less productive,” she said. “Our families can’t afford the cost.”
That doesn’t mean there is a shortage of families still looking for child care, especially for The Teaching Tree, Allen said.
“Right now I have 50-plus families on my waiting list to get in,” she said. “There is a shortage of high-quality care.”
Hope for broad regulatory retooling still exists, Sundberg said.
“There’s a lot of education that has to happen. That helps with new funding to help with the crisis,” she said. “We’re headed there, but we’ve got a long way to go.”
Until then, Sundberg offers this advice to parents: “Get on a waiting list as soon as you know you are pregnant.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.