State looking at taking over Central Nebraska Drug Court

Fegler Daiss said she was surprised by the suddenness of the decision.

“This sort of came out of the blue. We didn’t even know they wanted to have a conversation about it,” she said. “They just started contacting people.”

Pam Lancaster, chair of the Hall County Board, voiced concerns about the short time frame for discussing and implementing the transfer.

“I think that 60 days is very short,” Lancaster said. “Because probation has to weigh in on this, because probation would take over a portion. It is quite complicated. Their board hasn’t even met yet.”

From a fiscal standpoint, it would be more beneficial for the state to take over the drug court from the county, Daiss said.

“We have a lot of close supervision because of the way it’s structured as to how the court actually runs and once it goes to the state, then the state takes over all of that and we have very little to say about how it will run,” she said. “But fiscally, certainly, the counties would no longer have that fiscal responsibility.”

Central Nebraska Drug Court submitted a total budget of $476,468.93 for the upcoming year, though it is unknown what will become of the allocation if the change is approved.