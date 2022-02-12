'State of the City’ lauds Grand Island's growth, optimism

GIPS is outpacing the national average for “kindergarten-to-first grade” students at or above the benchmark for early learning, Grover said.

“We’ve seen a 51% increase in comparison to the national average increase of 21%,” she said.

The number of students who have taken advanced classes for college credit has increased 5.8% since 2020, Grover said.

For 2021, GIPS had 753 students earn dual-credits from 1,500 courses, a 50% increase compared to the last two years.

GIPS is a “champion” for college- and career-readiness, Grover said.

The number of professional certifications earned by GIPS students has increased 203% in the last five years, from an annual average of 160 certifications to nearly 500.

“The number of those students earning certifications has grown by 214%, as well,” she said.

During the last five years, GISH has graduated more than 2,800 students and is within “striking distance” of its goal of at least 90% of students graduating annually, Grover said.