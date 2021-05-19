State organization honors Central City language arts teacher

LINCOLN — Central City High School English teacher Taylor Lenz recently was honored by a statewide English teachers organization.
Lenz is the recipient of this year’s Nebraska Language Arts Council Nebraska Language Arts/English Student Teacher of the Year Award and Gerry Cox Memorial Student Teacher of the Year.
Lenz, in her first year of teaching, accepted the award May 7 at the Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda, along with other NELAC award honorees. She was presented a framed, signed certificate of recognition and an engraved plaque, as well as a $500 award on behalf of the late Gerry Cox Memorial Fund. The monetary award is to help new teachers as they transition into their new career.
The award was presented by Ann Quinlan of Lincoln, national National Council Teachers of English representative. Clark Kolterman, NELAC awards chair, announced the award. In addition to the May 7 Language Arts Honors Day presentation at the Capitol, Lenz was recognized at an August 2020 luncheon as well the annual Plum Creek Literacy Festival Teachers Day at Concordia (Neb.) University.
“We are very excited to honor Taylor, as she exemplifies all the positives of a young high school language arts educator and know she will well represent this honor and award,” Kolterman said.
A graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Lenz did her student teaching at Aurora High School, then was hired to teach at CCHS. She was nominated by Hannah Galusha, cooperating teacher at AHS. Kolterman explained, “Normally the nominations come from college professors who observe student teachers in language arts. (Galusha) spoke on her high level of ‘preparedness, maturity, professionalism, knowledge of subject matter, creativity and sense of caring’.”
“Taylor was an outstanding student teacher at Aurora and we know is doing just as strong of a role as an English teacher at Central City High School,” Kolterman added. “We are proud to honor her, as she well reflects and represents our educational profession.”
In addition to Lenz, other educators and friends of language arts/English were honored.
Becky Stahr, York High School language arts teacher, was honored with the Secondary Language Arts Teacher of Excellence award and the NELAC Nebraska English Teacher of the Year for 2021.
Also honored at the event was NCTE /NELAC Leadership Development Awardee for 2021 Kelcey Schmitz of Benson High School in Omaha.
The Nebraska State Nominee for the NCTE Intellectual Award was presented to professor Bryan Moore of Concordia University in Seward.
The Nebraska National Nominee for the NCTE Intellectual Freedom Award was presented to Todd Schlechte, who was unable to attend. Schlecte is the assistant director of the Southeast Library System, which serves the Nebraska counties of Butler, Clay, Fillmore, Gage, Hamilton, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Merrick, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Polk, Richardson, Saline, Saunders, Seward, Thayer and York.
The nominees for the NCTE/NELAC Nebraska English Language Arts Teachers Hall of Fame included Ken Flowerday of Lincoln East High in Lincoln, Anne Roesner-Heitmann of Thayer Central High School and Jennifer Troester of O’Neill High School.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.