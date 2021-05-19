State organization honors Central City language arts teacher

LINCOLN — Central City High School English teacher Taylor Lenz recently was honored by a statewide English teachers organization.

Lenz is the recipient of this year’s Nebraska Language Arts Council Nebraska Language Arts/English Student Teacher of the Year Award and Gerry Cox Memorial Student Teacher of the Year.

Lenz, in her first year of teaching, accepted the award May 7 at the Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda, along with other NELAC award honorees. She was presented a framed, signed certificate of recognition and an engraved plaque, as well as a $500 award on behalf of the late Gerry Cox Memorial Fund. The monetary award is to help new teachers as they transition into their new career.

The award was presented by Ann Quinlan of Lincoln, national National Council Teachers of English representative. Clark Kolterman, NELAC awards chair, announced the award. In addition to the May 7 Language Arts Honors Day presentation at the Capitol, Lenz was recognized at an August 2020 luncheon as well the annual Plum Creek Literacy Festival Teachers Day at Concordia (Neb.) University.

“We are very excited to honor Taylor, as she exemplifies all the positives of a young high school language arts educator and know she will well represent this honor and award,” Kolterman said.