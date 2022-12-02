State Patrol announces promotions

The Nebraska State Patrol announced the promotion of Capt. Jeff Roby to the position of Western Operations Major, as well as the promotion of Capt. Jeff Wilcynski to the position of Eastern Operations Major.

The two promotions follow the retirement of Major Mike Jahnke and the upcoming retirement of Major Brenda Konfrst, who will retire this month after a 32-year career with NSP.

“These two proven leaders are a tremendous asset for our team,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a release. “Major Roby and Major Wilcynski each possess valuable leadership abilities and carry extensive experience in several areas of NSP operations.”

Roby began his career with the State Patrol in 1996, stationed in North Platte. He has served in the Patrol Division, Carrier Enforcement, SWAT and Training Academy. He was promoted to Captain and NSP Director of Training in 2018 and has most recently served as commander of Troop C.

“I am honored to lead the troopers, investigators and professional staff who serve today in the area where I began my NSP career,” Roby said. “Western Nebraska is truly a special place, and our team remains committed to maintaining the safety of those communities and the roadways from McCook to Chadron and everywhere in between.”

Wilcynski began his career with NSP in 1995, stationed in Ainsworth. His career has included time in the Patrol Division, Investigative Services and SWAT. He has most recently served as the commander of the Office of Professional Standards, which includes Internal Affairs, Executive Protection, Policy and Accreditation and Legal and Information Governance.

“From the Omaha metro to rural parts of northeast Nebraska, our NSP team in the eastern part of the state serves with pride and a genuine commitment to public safety,” Wilcynski said. “I’m eager to join that team, support them in our constant public safety mission, and work together to keep Nebraskans and our visitors safe.”

Both Roby and Wilcynski are graduates of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety of Police Staff and Command.