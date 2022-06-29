State Patrol arrests man for child enticement in Grand Island

22-year-old Roca man was hoping for a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl

On Monday in Grand Island, Nebraska State Patrol investigators arrested a Roca man following an investigation into child enticement.

The State Patrol said Hector Tercero, 22, had used social media to arrange a meeting for a sexual encounter with what he believed was a 14-year-old girl. He had actually contacted an NSP investigator posing as the girl.

Tercero was arrested without incident when he showed up for the meeting Monday in Grand Island. He was lodged in Hall County Corrections for child enticement.