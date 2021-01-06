State Patrol begins 64th Basic Recruit Camp; graduation set for June 18

Ten people started on the path to becoming state troopers Monday when the Nebraska State Patrol’s 64th Basic Recruit Camp began at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island.

“These recruits have demonstrated throughout a rigorous hiring process that they are ready to dedicate their lives to serving Nebraskans,” Capt. Greg Miller, NSP director of training, said in a news release. “At the training academy, we’ll combine that mindset with exceptional training to equip them all with the skills they need to become a trooper.”

The recruits of Camp 64 will complete 22 weeks of training before graduating on June 18. The training will include hundreds of hours of classroom instruction and advanced scenarios to prepare the recruits for a career as a Nebraska state trooper.

The recruits are Juan Garfio of Scottsbluff, Eric Rosemann of Papillion, Dalton Harrel of Kearney, Taylor Sauser of Beemer, Walter Kirkland of Lincoln, Michael Kleich of Scottsbluff, Brady Tophoj of Lewellen and Kathleen Shriver, Bailey Nesbitt and Tyler Urbanec, all of Omaha.