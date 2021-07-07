State Patrol begins 65th Basic Recruit Camp

Seventeen recruits, including a woman from Grand Island, started their training Tuesday to become Nebraska State Patrol troopers.

The 65th Basic Recruit Camp is underway at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island.

“This is a milestone day in the lives of these 17 recruits,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a statement. “Their integrity and commitment to service has brought them to this important day, as they begin training to become a state trooper.”

The recruits include Jaquelline Rivas of Grand Island.

“These recruits have demonstrated their motivation to serve the public,” said Capt. Greg Miller, NSP director of training. “Over the next six months, these recruits will go through intense training to equip them with the knowledge, skills and abilities necessary to serve.”

The recruits of Camp 65 will complete 22 weeks of training before graduating on Dec. 17. The training will include hundreds of hours of classroom instruction and advanced, hands-on scenarios to prepare the recruits for a career as a state trooper.

NSP is accepting applications for the next camp, Camp 66, which is scheduled to start in January 2022. To apply, visit the Become A Trooper page on the NSP website.